Monday, June 8, 2020
Osmo Action Livestreaming

Osmo Action – The Ideal Partner for Livestreaming

When it comes to filming breathtaking adventures, Osmo Action can handle anything you throw at it. From scuba diving to skydiving, DJI’s debut action camera delivers a knockout performance with crystal-clear 4K/60fps video, RockSteady stabilization, and vivid dual screens.

DJI has now made livestreaming available on its Osmo Action, giving users the ability to share content in real-time with users around the world.

Introducing Livestreaming

Livestreaming is changing the way content creators are interacting on a daily basis with their followers. Live video broadcasts are expanding views into the millions, opening the door to a new age of content creation. Whether users are filming from the comfort of your home or embracing the great outdoors, Osmo Action unleashes a new world of livestreaming adventure.

Osmo Action supports stable 720p 4Mbps livestream video and up to 104 minutes of livestream video. Before getting started users must ensure to download the latest version of DJI Mimo to get access to all the new livstreaming features.

Sports: Osmo Action is incredibly lightweight and portable, making it a perfect tool to share your greatest moments of action with the world.

Cooking: For foodies and content creators, you can light up your social media feed by livestreaming your culinary adventure. Osmo Action features an extremely durable design that makes it an ideal livestreaming device.

Traveling: Osmo Action’s dual screens are perfect for any livestream. The front screen gives you a way to keep track of your framing while you immerse your viewers in your adventure.

For more information, visit the Website: www.dji.com

Previous articleiGA CE Highlights Bahrain’s Pioneering Use of Healthcare Robots at 35th ICTGC Meeting
Next articleEnabling Efficient Ambience for Remote Working by Dr. Jassim Haji

RELATED ARTICLES

Tech

“UAE Storytime” Ramadan initiative gives life to story-telling through augmented reality

The Ministry of Education is launching a new learning initiative which relies on augmented reality (AR) to present a new style of storytelling. The Special...
Read more
Tech

Carnegie Robotics retrofitted the airport’s floor-scrubbing robots with UV lights

Allegheny County Airport Authority CEO Christina Cassotis said the partnership with Pittsburgh-based Carnegie Robotics highlights how the burgeoning robotics sector in Pittsburgh works alongside...
Read more
Tech

Xbox Series X still set to launch on schedule, but games could be delayed

Microsoft’s Xbox chief, Phil Spencer, says the company’s next-gen Xbox Series X console is still on schedule for later this year, but game production...
Read more
Tech

Samsung smart TVs are getting an Apple Music app

Apple Music is getting an app on Samsung’s most recent smart TVs, the two companies announced today. It’s the latest expansion of the bizarre...
Read more
Tech

Streamline your document management processes with KOMI Doc

At Konica Minolta, we develop and deliver the intuitive and highly secured content management solutions that enable the mobile and remote workers to collaborate...
Read more
Tech

Samsung’s smartwatches get a hand-washing reminder and timer app

Samsung has added a hand-washing app to its Galaxy smartwatches that can send you reminders to wash your hands and time you while you...
Read more

MOST READ

Stay Home and have your Medical Prescriptions Delivered through Sehati!

iGA
Although Coronavirus precautionary measures are easing, it’s still important to be responsible and choose the safer option whenever possible. Patients in need of prescription...
Read more
Uncategorized

Emirates to start Bahrain flights on June 15

Emirates will offer flights for passengers to Bahrain starting June 15, the company has announced. The move comes following the UAE Federal Government's announcement to...
Inside Bahrain

Fish Farm boosts aquaculture in the Kingdom

With the aim to boost the Kingdom’s aquaculture, Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C. (Alba) has developed a Fish Farm at its Calciner and Marine Plant in...
Tech

Osmo Action – The Ideal Partner for Livestreaming

When it comes to filming breathtaking adventures, Osmo Action can handle anything you throw at it. From scuba diving to skydiving, DJI’s debut action...
Entrepreneurial Journey

Work More, Talk Less by Dhananjay Mahadev Datar

I was a novice when I stepped into the business field. Until then I had had no background or experience of running a shop....
Inside Bahrain

Bahrain will overcome coronavirus pandemic successfully says SCH President

President of the Supreme Council of Health (SCH) Lieutenant General Dr. Shaikh Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, the Head of the National Medical Team...
PR This Week

BACA continues to share cultural action with the public and launches “Table & Chair” competition for Artists and Designers

Bahrain Authority for Culture & Antiquities has recently launched “Table & Chair” Design Competition, as part of its continuous efforts to get the public...
Inside Bahrain

SCE President Confirms Bahrain’s Commitment for Environment Protection

HM the King’s Personal Representative and President of the Supreme Council for Environment (SCE), His Highness Shaikh Abdulla bin Hamad Al Khalifa, has stressed...
Inside Bahrain

The National Taskforce for Combating COVID-19 underlines the importance of adhering to precautionary measures

The National Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus (COVID-19) today held a press conference at the Crown Prince Centre for Training and Medical Research at...
Inside Bahrain

Capital Governor patronises distribution of 3,000 food baskets to needy families

Capital Governor, Hisham bin Abdulrahman, has followed up on the distribution of 3,000 food baskets, within the “Your Food at Your Home” initiative launched...
PR This Week

Batelco Sponsors “Bahrain E-Sport Gran Turismo Championship”

Batelco recently signed with Bahrain Motor Federation (BMF) to host the Bahrain E-Sport Gran Turismo Championship, with the first round having kicked off on...
Inside Bahrain

Friday prayer resumption postponed

The planned resumption of Friday prayers on June 5 has been postponed, the Ministry of Justice, Islamic Affairs and Endowments has said. The decision was...
PR This Week

stc Bahrain partners with Bahrain City Centre Towers, the highest residential towers in Seef District

Offering integrated ICT solutions to equip businesses with next-generation technologies, stc Bahrain has partnered with Bahrain City Centre Towers in the Seef District. Under...
Inside Bahrain

HH Southern Governor visits Khalifa Town; meets citizens virtually

Southern Governor, His Highness Shaikh Khalifa bin Ali bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, today paid a field visit to Khalifa Town, in the presence of...
PR This Week

BAC reaffirms commitment to sustainability on World Environment Day

Through environmental awareness campaigns, workplace recycling practices, and participating in global initiatives aimed at minimizing its carbon footprint, Bahrain International Airport (BIA) is working...
© GO ALIVE MEDIA
MORE STORIES
BACA Table & Chair

BACA continues to share cultural action with the public and launches...

Remote Working

Enabling Efficient Ambience for Remote Working by Dr. Jassim Haji

ICTGC Meeting highlighting Bahrain's Healthcare Robots

iGA CE Highlights Bahrain’s Pioneering Use of Healthcare Robots at 35th...

BAC commitment to sustainability for World Environment Day

BAC reaffirms commitment to sustainability on World Environment Day