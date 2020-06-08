Osmo Action – The Ideal Partner for Livestreaming

When it comes to filming breathtaking adventures, Osmo Action can handle anything you throw at it. From scuba diving to skydiving, DJI’s debut action camera delivers a knockout performance with crystal-clear 4K/60fps video, RockSteady stabilization, and vivid dual screens.

DJI has now made livestreaming available on its Osmo Action, giving users the ability to share content in real-time with users around the world.

1 of 3

Introducing Livestreaming

Livestreaming is changing the way content creators are interacting on a daily basis with their followers. Live video broadcasts are expanding views into the millions, opening the door to a new age of content creation. Whether users are filming from the comfort of your home or embracing the great outdoors, Osmo Action unleashes a new world of livestreaming adventure.

Osmo Action supports stable 720p 4Mbps livestream video and up to 104 minutes of livestream video. Before getting started users must ensure to download the latest version of DJI Mimo to get access to all the new livstreaming features.

Sports: Osmo Action is incredibly lightweight and portable, making it a perfect tool to share your greatest moments of action with the world.

Cooking: For foodies and content creators, you can light up your social media feed by livestreaming your culinary adventure. Osmo Action features an extremely durable design that makes it an ideal livestreaming device.

Traveling: Osmo Action’s dual screens are perfect for any livestream. The front screen gives you a way to keep track of your framing while you immerse your viewers in your adventure.

For more information, visit the Website: www.dji.com