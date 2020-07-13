Monday, July 13, 2020
Nissan Aramex

Plus Rental Buys 10 Nissan Urvan 3 Seater Vans for Aramex

Y.K. Almoayyed & Sons, the sole distributor of Nissan vehicles in the Kingdom of Bahrain is proud to have hosted a special delivery ceremony in Bahrain to hand over a fleet of 10 Nissan URVAN 3 Seater Vans to the leading vehicle rental company, Plus Rental for the kingdom’s top shipping company, Aramex.

Nissan Aramex

Aramex station manager Omar Kamar, operations manager Fadel Aljishi and, Plus Rental managing director, Mahmood Al Khadhem received the fleet from Mr. Anas Abdulla Mohamed Yahya, General Manager, Nissan Bahrain at the Nissan Showroom in Sitra.

“We are extremely happy to provide our 3 Seater vans for Aramex to Plus Rental,” stated Mr. Anas Abdulla Mohamed Yahya, General Manager, Nissan Bahrain.

“Nissan Bahrain has been the Kingdom’s most trusted personal and commercial vehicle for 3 decades and we are happy to welcome Aramex into our Nissan family for a long-standing and mutually rewarding business association. Nissan Urvan’s sturdy construction with clean, modern looks creates the perfect combination for ease, efficiency and comfort required for the every-day courier service logistics,” he added.

With 8 service stations across the kingdom., YK Almoayyed has always been the trusted name in automobiles in Bahrain.

For more information about Nissan vehicles, call our Sitra showroom at 17732732 or visit en.nissanbahrain.com.

Previous articleBRAVE CF back to representing Bahrain on the global stage
Next articleMinistry of Health: Incoming passengers required mandatory COVID-19 testing

RELATED ARTICLES

PR This Week

Bahraini artists to create sculptures for new Passenger Terminal Building

Minister of Transportation and Telecommunications and Bahrain Airport Company (BAC) Chairman, Kamal bin Ahmed Mohammed, paid a visit to the Bahrain International Airport Marble...
Read more
PR This Week

INJAZ Bahrain concludes its 12th annual Young Entrepreneurs Competition in a virtual ceremony

INJAZ Bahrain has successfully concluded this year’s version of its annual Young Entrepreneurs competition, which was held online for the first time ever on...
Read more
PR This Week

Virtual FinTech Series focused on the importance of Employee Financial Wellness and its importance for businesses especially amidst Covid-19

Earlier last week, Andra Public Relations; a Bahrain based Public Relations firm kicked off their virtual FinTech Series 2020 Edition in partnership with Brinc...
Read more
PR This Week

Lulu Hypermarket Welcomes Shoppers to Expanded Dana Mall Store

Lulu Hypermarket’s Dana Mall flagship store has expanded to serve up a whole new shopping experience for eager Bahrain shoppers. Now 40% much large,...
Read more
PR This Week

Innovative Virtual Fashion Show to be organized by Medpoint

Medpoint Design and Events Management is hosting the first of its kind Global Women’s Virtual Fashion Forum & Show which will highlight topics that...
Read more
PR This Week

stc Bahrain pioneers ahead in 5G technology

stc Bahrain, a world class digital enabler, announced the launch of the Kingdom’s first integrated large-scale indoor 5G commercial deployment, setting a new benchmark...
Read more

MOST READ

stc Bahrain pioneers ahead in 5G technology

PR This Week
stc Bahrain, a world class digital enabler, announced the launch of the Kingdom’s first integrated large-scale indoor 5G commercial deployment, setting a new benchmark...
Read more
PR This Week

Virtual FinTech Series focused on the importance of Employee Financial Wellness and its importance for businesses especially amidst Covid-19

Earlier last week, Andra Public Relations; a Bahrain based Public Relations firm kicked off their virtual FinTech Series 2020 Edition in partnership with Brinc...
PR This Week

INJAZ Bahrain concludes its 12th annual Young Entrepreneurs Competition in a virtual ceremony

INJAZ Bahrain has successfully concluded this year’s version of its annual Young Entrepreneurs competition, which was held online for the first time ever on...
Management Principles

Swift Data Sharing to Combat Disease Outbreak! by Dr. Jassim Haji

In the course of disease outbreaks, swift data sharing is critical as it allows for a better understanding of the origins and spread of...
Spotlight

Building The Strong Pillars of the Kingdom’s Economy: Interview with Mr. Farouk Yousuf Almoayyed

Established in 1940, at the start of World War II, Y. K. Almoayyed & Sons is the result of late Mr. Yousuf Khalil Almoayyed’s...
PR This Week

Plus Rental Buys 10 Nissan Urvan 3 Seater Vans for Aramex

Y.K. Almoayyed & Sons, the sole distributor of Nissan vehicles in the Kingdom of Bahrain is proud to have hosted a special delivery ceremony...
iGA

A single mobile app for your Electricity & Water (EWA) services

Hand-in-hand with the Information & eGovernment Authority, the Electricity & Water Authority (EWA) provides its services to cater to public’s regular needs making demanded...
PR This Week

Innovative Virtual Fashion Show to be organized by Medpoint

Medpoint Design and Events Management is hosting the first of its kind Global Women’s Virtual Fashion Forum & Show which will highlight topics that...
PR This Week

Zain Group joins ‘The Valuable 500’ to unlock opportunities for people with disabilities

Zain Group, a leading mobile telecom innovator in eight markets across the Middle East and Africa, proudly announces its inclusion in The Valuable 500,...
PR This Week

Bahraini artists to create sculptures for new Passenger Terminal Building

Minister of Transportation and Telecommunications and Bahrain Airport Company (BAC) Chairman, Kamal bin Ahmed Mohammed, paid a visit to the Bahrain International Airport Marble...
Inside Arabia

Ministry of Health: Incoming passengers required mandatory COVID-19 testing

The Ministry of Health announced that all travellers arriving into Bahrain International Airport from 12:00 am on Tuesday, July 21st, 2020, will be required...
Inside Bahrain

WHO supports HRH Premier’s award for distinguished doctors

His Royal Highness Prime Minister Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa has received a letter from the World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General, Dr Tedros...
PR This Week

Batelco to Launch “Global Zone Kuwait” in Partnership with Ooredoo Kuwait

Batelco, the leading digital solutions provider in Bahrain has announced the establishment of “Global Zone Kuwait”, which will offer an ecosystem platform to further...
Inside Bahrain

Bahrain’s anti-coronavirus experiences highlighted at IPU webinar

Bahraini parliamentarians have highlighted the Kingdom’s experiences in managing the COVID-19 pandemic and the measures taken to protect society from the repercussions of the...
Tech

GoPro now lets you transform the Hero 8 into a webcam

You might not be getting much use out of GoPro’s outdoor action cameras during the coronavirus pandemic, so GoPro is making it a lot...
© GO ALIVE MEDIA
MORE STORIES
Bahraini Artist for New Terminal

Bahraini artists to create sculptures for new Passenger Terminal Building

PAssengers COVID19 Test Bahrain

Ministry of Health: Incoming passengers required mandatory COVID-19 testing

BRACE CF

BRAVE CF back to representing Bahrain on the global stage

INJAZ Bahrain Young Entrepreneurs Competition

INJAZ Bahrain concludes its 12th annual Young Entrepreneurs Competition in a...