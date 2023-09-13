President of BREEF reviewing the preparations of committees for the upcoming Equestrian season

- Advertisement -

His Highness Shaikh Isa bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, President of the Bahrain Royal Equestrian and Endurance Federation (BREEF) emphasised the Federation’s commitment to developing a comprehensive plan for the success of all events, activities, and championships organised annually.

His Highness further added that the Federation aims to create an ideal environment to ensure the success of the competitions under the direct guidance of His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Representative of His Majesty the King for Humanitarian Works and Youth Affairs and the Honourary President of BREEF.

Moreover, His Highness Shaikh Isa highlighted the Federation’s dedication to implementing His Highness’s directives. During the preparations for the new 2023/2024 season, His Highness held a meeting with the heads and members of the working committees at the Federation’s headquarters. The purpose of the meeting was to discuss the Federation’s preparations for the upcoming season.

His Highness reaffirmed the Federation’s commitment to providing all the necessary requirements to ensure the success of the new season and to double efforts in achieving the desired goals. He extended his best wishes to all the committees for their success.

It’s worth noting that His Highness listened during the meeting to detailed explanations from the committees regarding the preparations for the new 2023/2024 season, which include organising various championships in different sports under the umbrella of BREEF.