‘RCM’ Celebrates Eid with ‘Special Olympics Bahrain’

Reaffirming on its unwavering support to charitable centers and initiatives in the Kingdom of Bahraini, and out of its keenness to share the joy of Eid Al Fitr with all segments of the Bahraini society, Rotary Club of Manama (RCM) recently handed over a donation to the Special Olympics Bahrain.

RCM’s contribution came during a special ceremony that was recently held at the Special Olympics Bahrain headquarters, in the presence of RCM President Mr. Khalid Mukhtar, Special Olympics Bahrain National Director Ms. Wafika Khalil Jamal, RCM Community Services Head Vinod Pais, RCM Club Services Head Ms. Tahira Rasti, Special Olympics Bahrain Family Program Coordinator Ms. Leila El Sayed, Special Olympics Bahrain Junior Players Program Member Ms. Markh Shafi’I and Player Ahmed Al Hashim, in addition to a number of RCM and Special Olympics Bahrain members.

During the function, gift cards worth BD1,100 were distributed among the special Olympics members, allowing them to shop free at several leading shops in the Kingdom, on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr.

On this occasion, Mr. Mukhtar explained that the donation comes to reflect RCM’s endless commitment to supporting charitable establishments that are concerned with caring for people with special needs, such as Special Olympics Bahrain, lead by Shaikh Duaij bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Special Olympics Bahrain President and Regional Adviser for the Special Olympics in the Middle East and North Africa Region.

RCM President also added that the step comes to express appreciation to the vital role played by such institutions in caring for people with special needs, especially children and the youth, by fulfilling their needs and providing them with support on the social, psychological and technical levels.