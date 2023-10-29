REHC Kicks Off Season with Thrilling Inaugural Race

- Advertisement -



In the presence of His Highness Shaikh Turki bin Rashid bin Isa Al Khalifa, Deputy Chairman of the National Council for Arts, and His Highness Shaikh Faisal bin Rashid bin Isa Al Khalifa, Vice-President of the Supreme Council for Environment and the Deputy Chairman of the Rashid Equestrian and Horseracing Club (REHC), the REHC held the first race for this season, 2023-2024, at its racecourse in Raffa, Sakhir.



Their Highnesses and equestrian sports fans also attended the eight-round race which was held over the cups of the late His Highness Shaikh Rashid bin Isa Al Khalifa.



HH Shaikh Turki bin Rashid presented the trophy of the eighth round to Assistant trainer, Paul Smith, while HH Shaikh Faisal bin Rashid honoured trainer, Allen Smith, the winner of the fourth round.

HH Shaikh Isa bin Rashid bin Isa bin Rashid Al Khalifa crowned assistant trainer, Mahmood Ali, the winner of the first round, owner Hussain Al-Afoo, the winner of the second round, and His Highness Shaikh Sultan Al Deen bin Mohammad bin Salman Al Khalifa, the winner of the fifth round.



Meanwhile, His Highness Shaikh Khalid bin Turki bin Rashid Al Khalifa presented the trophies of the fourth and sixth rounds to trainer Allen Smith and owner Hadi Al Afoo.



His Highness Shaikh Isa bin Faisal bin Rashid Al Khalifa crowned trainer Allen Smith, the winner of the third round.