Royal Humanitarian Foundation honours outstanding students

His Majesty’s Representative for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al-Khalifa, paid tribute to His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa, Royal Humanitarian Foundation (RHF) Honorary President, hailing his care for Bahraini orphans’ education to ensure their success.



HH Shaikh Nasser made the statement as he patronized the 18th ceremony in honour of 736 outstanding students. During the ceremony which was organized by the RHF, 19 top-achievers have also been honoured.

HH Shaikh Nasser extended sincere congratulations to HM the King on the students’ success, hailing royal care for orphans and directives to enhance the quality of the educational system.



He commended the support of the Government, chaired by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, which enabled the foundation to perform its humanitarian duties.



He also congratulated outstanding students and their parents, who succeeded in their studies despite the global crisis resulting from the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).



HH Shaikh Nasser also praised the cooperation of the Ministry of Education, the University of Bahrain and other establishments with the foundation which contributed to supporting RHF-affiliated students.



The 18th RHF ceremony in honour of outstanding students and top achievers began with the royal anthem, Quran recitation, followed by a short film showcasing success stories.



RHF Secretary-General Dr. Mustafa Al Sayyed addressed the ceremony, paying tribute to HM the King and lauding the support of the Government, chaired by HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister.





He also commended the care of HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, hailing his keenness on RHF-affiliated students’ success and excellence.



Dr. Al Sayyed then honoured the recipients of Reyada award and other outstanding students who attended the ceremony in person or remotely via the electronic platform.