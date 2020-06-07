Sunday, June 7, 2020
Bahrain affirms commitment to Environment Protection

SCE President Confirms Bahrain’s Commitment for Environment Protection

HM the King’s Personal Representative and President of the Supreme Council for Environment (SCE), His Highness Shaikh Abdulla bin Hamad Al Khalifa, has stressed Bahrain’s keenness to preserve the environment and preserve biodiversity, thanks to His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa’s unlimited support, through sound directives and forward-looking strategies in issuing environment-related laws that protect the environment, wildlife and nature in the kingdom.

It is also through the projects and initiatives taken by the government, led by His Royal Highness Prime Minister Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa, and supported by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and First Deputy Premier, to protect the environment, preserve biodiversity and encourage its sustainability, HH Shaikh Abdulla bin Hamad said.

He pointed out that the kingdom’s efforts to preserve the environment and wildlife, as well as protect biological diversity in all its forms have earned it regional and global acclaim, noting that Article 11 of the constitution stipulates that “all natural wealth and resources are State property. The State shall safeguard them and exploit them properly, “and that Chapter II of the National Action Charter stipulates that “the State puts in place measure to protect wildlife, particularly different habitats of fauna and flora of which Bahrain is famous.”

In a statement marking the World Environment Day, observed worldwide on June 5, HH Shaikh Abdulla bin Hamad said that the SCE has attained many achievements that add to the kingdom’s rich record in the field of biodiversity, noting that it has prepared a draft-law on regulating and controlling international trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora, in accordance with the International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), and referred to the National Assembly.

He indicated that since 2018, the SCE has been working with the Arab Regional Centre for World Heritage to prepare the file of the Hawar Islands Reserve to be declared a biosphere area and a region with natural world heritage under the umbrella of United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).

HH Shaikh Abdulla bin Hamad stated that the SCE has prepared a document that aims mainly to assess the economic, social and vital importance of the pearl oyster regions in the Kingdom to ensure the sustainable fishing of the pearl oyster Bahrain, by reviewing the available data and information and conducting interviews and field surveys, noting that the project is expected to be completed by the end of this year.

He also underlined Bahrain’s constant interest in cooperation with the UN Environment’s West Asia Office, regarding its studies and projects to confront environmental crises and challenges resulting from the high rates extinction among animals and plants, as well as global warming and climate change.

He praised the key role played by the UN Environment’s West Asia Office in protecting nature and conserve land and marine areas.

