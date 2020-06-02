Bahrain will overcome coronavirus pandemic successfully says SCH President

President of the Supreme Council of Health (SCH) Lieutenant General Dr. Shaikh Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, the Head of the National Medical Team for Combating Coronavirus (COVID-19), paid an inspection visit to the Coronavirus Unified Call Centre (444) to get updated on the centre’s general readiness and the services provided in accordance with the highest standards in this respect.

The SCH President praised the unflinching support of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, expressing thanks to His Royal Highness Prime Minister Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa and His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and First Deputy Premier, for their constant follow-up on the efforts of Bahrain team to boost the health and safety of all.

He stressed the need for all to adhere to the guidelines and regulations put in place by the competent authorities to ensure the safety of the community.

The SCH President affirmed during his visit to the centre that the Kingdom of Bahrain, thanks to the leadership of HM the King, the directives of HRH the Premier, the relentless efforts of HRH the Crown Prince and cooperation of all, is capable of overcoming all challenges.

He underlined the need to adhere to the instructions of the relevant authorities, describing that as the right way to surmount the current phase and preserve the health and safety of all.

The SCH President explained that the establishment of the center at an early date aims to harness all energies and capabilities and work in a professional and coordinated manner to combat the virus and ensure the safety and health of all citizens and residents in the Kingdom.

He added that the Unified Call Center is considered the first gateway to deal with cases. He noted the centre has been equipped according to the best specifications and standards, and plays a key role in the success of the national efforts to address the pandemic as the center provides support for all cases, including existing ones, people who came into contact with infected ones and those in the precautionary health quarantine. “The centre also responds to people’s queries about COVID-19,” he revealed.

The SCH President listened to a detailed account by the officials in charge of the centre about the centre’s work.

The officials revealed that the centre responds to people’s queries through a team of 180 employees and volunteer doctors who have been trained to deal with various cases.

They added that the centre operates according to the highest data security standards to ensure the secrecy of calls, pointing out that one shift is covered by 50 employees, a number that will be doubled in the upcoming days.

The state-of-the-art centre aims to provide the best services for callers and prepare performance reports to assess the service and ensure its quality.

The number of calls exceeds 10000 every day and the centre receives more than 120 calls at the same time at peak time.

It provides support in Arabic, English and Urdu to facilitate communication with the expatriate communities.

The centre works around the clock throughout the week and one call can last 4 minutes and a half and may extend to 20 minutes to guarantee precision in understanding the case of the caller.

The SCH President lauded the dedicated national efforts of the medical and health cadres and the support given to ensure success of the centre’s work and back the national efforts to curb COVID-19 outbreak.