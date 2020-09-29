Tuesday, September 29, 2020
Star Quiz

STAR Quiz Challenge 2020 resurfaces in an all-new avatar

Calling all quiz enthusiasts… the wait is over! Star Plus, the region’s leading television channel, is proud to announce the commencement of the 10th season of the UAE’s most prestigious quiz contest in an all-new avatar.

Byju’s presents The Star Quiz Challenge 2020, powered by Amity University, Dubai, is not just for the sharpest middle schoolers, but for anyone with quizzing in their blood.

What’s more, organisers have this year raised the bar, by not just just taking the game online, but also keeping it open to residents of the GCC, which has a truly cosmopolitan and multicultural demographic. Residents of the UAE, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia aged 13 and above will now be able to participate in the challenge which will be conducted in English and boasts a truly international flavor.

Participants can test their knowledge, challenge their friends, compare scores and, moreover, win exciting prizes like a PlayStation 4 at the end of each week, with an ultimate Alienware gaming laptop reserved for the winner of the grand finale at the end of the competition! Players need to go through three rounds of quizzing and accumulate points that will reflect on a leaderboard, whose weekly topper will be awarded a PlayStation 4. To win the Alienware laptop, participants must continue playing and accumulating points until the end of the competition.

To participate, all you have to do is log in to starquizchallenge.com with either your Gmail or Facebook account and get quizzing. 

The sponsors who have continually supported this initiative include: Title Sponsor: Byju’s; Powered by: Amity University, Dubai; Oral Hygiene Partner: Dabur Herbal Toothpaste; Strategic Partner: Tahweel Al Rajhi; Associate Sponsors: Hotpack and Zulekha Hospital

So are you ready to play hard and test your wits against the best? Then log in to starquizchallenge.com and let the brain games begin!

