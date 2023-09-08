Startup Bahrain announced a partnership with Export Bahrain

- Advertisement -

StartUp Bahrain, the leading national platform for startups in the Kingdom of Bahrain powered by Tamkeen, has signed a strategic partnership with Export Bahrain, the national export development and internationalization support arm of Bahrain, to support and empower the startup ecosystem in Bahrain.

Under this partnership and in collaboration with Tamkeen, StartUp Bahrain and Export Bahrain will collaborate closely to provide comprehensive support and resources to Bahraini startups, enabling them to scale their businesses and access global markets. The partnership will facilitate knowledge-sharing, networking opportunities, and market expansion programs.

Ms. Fatima Mahdi, Business Development Manager, expressed her excitement about the collaboration, saying, “We are thrilled to partner with StartUp Bahrain to empower Bahraini startups to confidently navigate their way into international markets. By pooling our expertise and resources, we are ensuring that startups have access to a rich suite of services which empowers them to commence their journey on a grand scale and envision unlimited horizons, unfettered by geographical constraints.”

StartUp Bahrain members stand to gain exclusive benefits as part of this partnership with Export Bahrain offering unique perks to the Startup Bahrain ecosystem. This suite of benefits serves as an essential springboard, equipping startups with both the tangible resources and knowledge they need to venture confidently into the global arena.

On the announcement of this strategic partnership, Maryam Malik, StartUp Bahrain’s Project Manager, commented: “This collaboration with Export Bahrain marks an important milestone in our mission to support and uplift the startup ecosystem. Through this partnership, we’ll be able to help and guide startups to international markets with ease.”

The partnership between StartUp Bahrain and Export Bahrain is a testament to the commitment of both organizations to foster innovation, entrepreneurship, and economic diversification in Bahrain. By leveraging their respective strengths and resources, the collaboration aims to create a conducive environment for startups to thrive and contribute to Bahrain’s economic growth.