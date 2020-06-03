stc Bahrain partners with Bahrain City Centre Towers, the highest residential towers in Seef District

Offering integrated ICT solutions to equip businesses with next-generation technologies, stc Bahrain has partnered with Bahrain City Centre Towers in the Seef District. Under the agreement, stc Bahrain is providing the complete ICT infrastructure with the support of ACT Bahrain , as well as the fixed and mobile telecommunication services for the towers.

Among the leading-edge technological services to be installed at the premises, are the complete data network and WIFI infrastructure, IP telephony system, data center infrastructure, and structured cabling with all systems streamlined. In addition, to enhance guest and staff experience of the residential towers, stc Bahrain is installing other systems such as smart IPTV, online door lock system, background music system, and CCTV system.

Eng. Nezar Banabeela, stc Bahrain CEO said, “We continue to invest and employ modern technologies while leveraging our current expertise to cater to the most advanced communication requirements of various industry sectors including the real estate. The stc partnership with Bahrain City Centre Towers, is one of our key initiatives that aims to consolidate our leading position in the consumer and business segments, whilst focusing on enhancing customer lifestyles and experience.”

“Bahrain City Centre Towers are very pleased to have established a strategic cooperative partnership with stc Bahrain’’ Ms. Bayan Faqeeh commented. “We aim to provide a high standard of quality in all aspects of the Bahrain City Centre Towers which complements the superior facilities of the project.”

The Bahrain City Centre Towers are positioned as an anchor Tower in the Kingdom designed by Arab Architects the engineering pioneers in Bahrain, the project includes two 43 floor towers featuring 600 residential units consisting of one, two, and three-bedroom suites, offering large balconies and four penthouses featuring private swimming pools. The towers offer generous and impressive amenities including dedicated floors for the business centre, conference rooms, kids’ entertainment centre, a luxury spa a fully equipped indoor/outdoor gym, a running track, indoor/outdoor pools, and a 45-person state-of-the-arts screening theatre. The tower Includes 8 restaurants and cafes along with dedicated car parking for residents and guests.