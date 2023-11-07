ePaper
stc Bahrain partners with Clavis Events to support "Trees for Life" Campaign

stc Bahrain partners with Clavis Events to support “Trees for Life” Campaign

By Amal Abdullah
Last Updated:
stc Bahrain, a world-class digital enabler, has partnered with Clavis Events, a Bahraini prestigious company specialized in events, arts & production, to support the company’s ongoing “Trees for Life” campaign. As part of the partnership, Clavis Events has pledged to plant 1,000 trees across various locations in the Kingdom.

The collaboration signifies stc Bahrain’s role in combating climate change as part of its CSR activities. The company has initiated “Trees for Life” in line with the Kingdom of Bahrain’s vision to double the number of trees by 2035, in an effort to promote air quality, reduce desertification and control increasingly high temperatures.

Launched in 2021, in collaboration with the Supreme Council for Environment and the Ministry of Municipalities Affairs and Agriculture, the “Trees for Life” campaign successfully planted 35,000 trees as part of the first phase, reaching 25% of Bahrain’s target. In the next phase, stc Bahrain looks forward to planting an additional 50,000 trees.

