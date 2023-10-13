stc Bahrain received the “Best Work Environment for Digital Innovation” award

- Advertisement -

stc Bahrain, a world-class digital enabler, has been awarded the “Best Work Environment for Digital Innovation” at the Bahrain eGovernment Excellence Awards, held under the patronage of His Excellency Minister of Interior General Shaikh Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa and Chairman of the Ministerial Committee for Information and Communication Technology (MCICT).

The award was presented to stc Bahrain for its commitment to fostering creativity, collaboration and innovation in the digital space. The company adopts a culture of learning, training, leadership and strategic thinking throughout its employees that results in developing the latest advanced tech solutions. In addition, stc Bahrain provides its employees access to tools and resources necessary to create innovative, unique and advanced digital services.

Commenting on the award, stc Bahrain CEO Eng Nezar Banabeela, said: “We are honored to receive this prestigious award in recognition of our efforts towards promoting a creative and collaborative culture at stc Bahrain that results in digital innovation. We believe that digital innovation is a result of an inspiring environment and the combined efforts of all team members to generate the best outcomes. We are proud to have achieved numerous ground-breaking technology solutions and built unique platforms as a result of our open and interconnected work environment.”

stc Bahrain is a pioneer digital champion that has built an ecosystem of excellence, innovation and creativity that has resulted in advanced tech solutions in the market.