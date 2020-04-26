Sunday, April 26, 2020
KOMI Doc

Streamline your document management processes with KOMI Doc

At Konica Minolta, we develop and deliver the intuitive and highly secured content management solutions that enable the mobile and remote workers to collaborate and manage key business documents. KOMI Doc offers a comprehensive set of intuitive features that helps the filing, searching and sharing of business documents, quick and easy.

With Konica Minolta Cloud based content solution called KoMi Doc you can Scan and store all your paper documents in digital format, access all critical documents securely and efficiently with highest level of encryption and security, collaborate on editing, annotating and validating content. Deploy a communication portal with your customer or business partners (accountants, legal advisors, auditors, suppliers, etc.) and share strategic files with them, in the strictest confidentiality. Retrieve any document in a click with Content based search. Create in a few clicks in an online, private and secured portal to enhance customer relationships by providing a complete 24/7 access to business documents.

CENTRALIZE & MANAGE EFFECTIVELY ALL YOUR BUSINESS DOCUMENTS

File any Word, Excel, PowerPoint documents or Outlook emails, right from the ribbon of your Microsoft Office application. Back up your files all in one place and keep them synchronized across all of your computers and devices (smartphone, tablet). Scan and electronically file all your business paper document in a structured and logical way, right from your KONICA MINOLTA multifunction printer’s control panel. Automate the distribution of all your business documents such as invoices, order forms, delivery note, pay slip etc. right from your software application.

RETRIEVE INSTANTLY ANY DOCUMENTS

KOMI Doc enables you to retrieve documents instantaneously according to highly relevant search modes that are fast and easy to use. Browse your Windows type folders structure to precisely locate a file. Retrieve any documents right from your KONICA MINOLTA multifunction printer’s control panel and print them on demand, this feature is unique for KoMi Doc. Benefit from OCR technology and from a «Google like search box» to retrieve file on content.

EASILY ACCESS YOUR FILES FROM ANYWHERE

Easily get to your business documents, presentations, and photos while you are on the go with the KOMI Doc Mobile App and view files directly on your smartphone or tablet. Retrieve any documents within seconds through the powerful search engine. Share pictures taken on the field with your team, save files to your device for offline access and Manage your approval tasks.

KOMI DIGITAL SAFE BOX AND E-FORM

Digital safe box for archiving of documents with advanced security. Create a document preservation policy and easily organize, preserve or destroy your documents. Protect records with AFNOR certified electronic records management. Komi e-form provides dynamic creation of forms fields with objects drag and drop and share your forms instantly for a fast and easy collection. Store all electronic forms in a securely structured way with dynamic renaming.

In this rapid technological evolving era, we recognize that when it comes to automation one size does not fit all. We are the leading provider of process automation technology to offer a portfolio of solutions designed to meet the diverse needs of individuals, small teams, growth companies, and large enterprises.

For more information and offers, please contact us on Tel: 17716111, email: [email protected]

Previous articleMall of Dilmunia Announces the Opening of Tamimi Markets
Next articleYou Can Now Get Contact Tracing Notification on “BeAware Bahrain” App

RELATED ARTICLES

Tech

Samsung smart TVs are getting an Apple Music app

Apple Music is getting an app on Samsung’s most recent smart TVs, the two companies announced today. It’s the latest expansion of the bizarre...
Read more
Tech

Samsung’s smartwatches get a hand-washing reminder and timer app

Samsung has added a hand-washing app to its Galaxy smartwatches that can send you reminders to wash your hands and time you while you...
Read more
Tech

Online scams on the rise as pandemic takes its toll on cybersecurity

As cybercriminals prey on global fear, business and economic uncertainty caused by the coronavirus outbreak is amplifying scams and attacks, companies and individuals must...
Read more
Tech

Fitbit Introduces Fitbit Charge 4 in Bahrain

Fitbit announced the latest evolution of its most popular family of devices, Fitbit Charge 4™ in Bahrain. The Charge 4 and Charge 4 Special...
Read more
Tech

Boost Note: Open-Source Note Taking App’s New Version Is Out Now

Note Taking Becomes Easier With Boost Note’s Latest Desktop App Current Version Already A Huge Hit With More Than 600K Downloads New Version...
Read more
Tech

Fitbit Charge 4 leak reveals built-in GPS and new fitness tracking features

Fitbit’s upcoming Charge 4 fitness tracker broke cover earlier in March. Revealing a design that was virtually identical to the 2018 Charge 3 model....
Read more

MOST READ

VKL Holdings and Al Namal Group join the KHK Heroes Challenge

Inside Bahrain
Dr. Varghese Kurian, chairman of the VKL Holdings and Al Namal Group of Companies whose business include real estate, property development, and management, construction,...
Read more
Entrepreneurial Journey

Ordinary People Help Better by Dhananjay Mahadev Datar

When I started a company, I was required to complete some legal formalities for the registration. To my surprise even after submitting all the...
Inside Bahrain

HRH the Crown Prince: The health of the community remains the Kingdom’s top priority

His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and First Deputy Prime Minister, today chaired a meeting...
Inside Bahrain

HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad sets up heritage committee

His Majesty the King’s Representative for Humanitarian Works and Youth Affairs, National Security Advisor and Supreme Council for Youth and Sports  (SCYS) Chairman His...
Inside Bahrain

Making the Days Brighter: The Special Contribution from BH4All during Troubled Times

With a small and committed team of volunteers for over 18 years Bahrain for all & all for Bahrain (BH4All)  have been involved in...
Entrepreneurial Journey

Discipline Makes a Nation Great by Dhananjay Mahadev Datar

It is very astonishing that though the world is under the clutches of a pandemic, it is fighting for its survival. But, some adamant...
Inside Bahrain

The Kingdom of Bahrain to host international COVID-19 webinar

Under the patronage of the President of the Supreme Council of Health, Head of the National Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus (COVID-19), Lt. General...
PR This Week

Batelco Supports “There is Good in Us” Campaign with BD3.5 Million

Batelco announced the contribution of BD3.5 million for “There is Good in Us” campaign launched by the Royal Humanitarian Foundation to support the national...
Inside Bahrain

Industry Ministry launches mall.bh platform

Under the patronage of the Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, HE Zayed R. AL Zayani, the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Tourism (MOICT)...
Tech

Streamline your document management processes with KOMI Doc

At Konica Minolta, we develop and deliver the intuitive and highly secured content management solutions that enable the mobile and remote workers to collaborate...
iGA

BeAware App Now Sending Contact Tracing Notifications

Over the past two weeks, the data of individuals for whom registration through the BeAware Bahrain app is optional has been automatically collected, and...
iGA

Bahrain exports BD579 Million Worth of Products of National Origins during Q1 2020

The Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) issued its foreign trade report of first quarter 2020, encompassing data on the balance of trade, imports, exports...
PR This Week

NBB supports 4,000 Migrant Workers

As part of its efforts to lend a helping hand to those affected by the Coronavirus (COVID-19), the National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) has...
PR This Week

In Collaboration with Bahrain Olympic Committee, Batelco Sponsors ‘Al Sariya’ Ramadan Quiz Show

Batelco has announced the signing of a sponsorship agreement with the Bahrain Olympic Committee, under which the company will sponsor ‘Al Sariya’ quiz show,...
PR This Week

Mall of Dilmunia Announces the Opening of Tamimi Markets

Mall of Dilmunia, developed by Dilmunia Mall Development Company, recently announced the opening of Tamimi Markets and Nature’s Market’s first joint branch in the...
© GO ALIVE MEDIA
MORE STORIES
Discipline

Discipline Makes a Nation Great by Dhananjay Mahadev Datar

Samsung Smart TV Apple Music App

Samsung smart TVs are getting an Apple Music app

Gamers Without Borders

Saudi launches Global Charity Tournament: Gamers without Borders

mall.bh

Industry Ministry launches mall.bh platform