Submit Your Sanitary Connections Request on Bahrain.bh

If you’re a property owner, you’ll be happy to know that the process of applying for sanitary connections is now much easier than before: simply visit Bahrain.bh, which provides a link to the Sanitary Connections eService, and follow the online procedures.

Provided by the Ministry of Works, Municipalities Affairs and Urban Planning, the eService allows users to submit a sanitary connection request and check the status of submitted requests. Users who submit a new sanitary connection application can upload all the required documents in electronic form, which include copies of the land deed and land certificate, a copy of the property site’s location plan, a copy of the property’s address card or electricity bill, a copy of the property owner’s ID card, a layout plan that shows all the proposed internal plumbing and drainage, and photos that show the building and existing sewerage pipes outlets.

Once submitted, users will receive a reference number, which they will need to check the status of their applications. Users should also be aware that they shouldn’t submit the same applications multiple times. Afterwards, they can check the status of their application using their personal ID and reference numbers.

The eService is in line with the Ministry’s efforts to provide a higher standard of living and quality of life to the citizens of Bahrain.

For more information, please visit the National Portal at bahrain.bh, or download Tawasul app available on Bahrain.bh/apps. Please follow us on @iGABahrain to be updated on all iGA’s services.