Wednesday, April 29, 2020
Ramadan TakeAway box by Diplomat Radisson Blu

Takeaway box for the Flavors of Ramadan from The Diplomat Radisson Blu Hotel, Residence & Spa

Executive Chef Younis Ramadhn

The Diplomat Radisson Blu Hotel Residence & Spa welcomes the holy month of Ramadan with a unique blend of authentic cuisines passionately curated by the Kingdoms famous Bahraini Executive Chef, Younis Ramadhn.

“We at The Diplomat Radisson Blu Hotel, Residence & Spa value services and guest experience, and since we will not be able to welcome you in our hotel, we are delighted to extend our flavors of Ramadan offerings to your home!”

“This is why we have tailored an authentic 5 star menu on the go! Guests can order from our Iftar, Ghabga and Suhoor Ramadan menu and your order will be packaged in an ergonomic takeaway box, a good treat for 2-3 people”, said Younis. “It’s a grand delight that will enchant the flavors of Ramadan”, he added.

The Diplomat Radisson Blu Hotel Residence & Spa, Takeaway box Ramadan food offerings are available via Talabat and for further direct inquiries and orders you can also call on 17531666, WhatsApp 39945208.

On behalf of The Diplomat Radisson Blu Hotel, Residence & Spa, we wish you a blessed Ramadan Mubarak.

Previous articlePolice Directorates promote public social distancing

RELATED ARTICLES

PR This Week

Avaya Brings Easy-to-Deploy Remote Working to Bahrain with Launch of Avaya Spaces Collaboration App

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA) has launched Avaya Spaces, the cloud meeting and collaboration app, in Bahrain, and is offering free 60-day access to...
Read more
PR This Week

ICTGC Discusses IT Purchasing Criteria via Microsoft Teams

The Information and Communication Technology Governance Committee (ICTGC) held its 34th meeting, chaired by Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) Chief Executive, Mohammed Ali Al...
Read more
PR This Week

With the start of Ramadan, UNHCR calls for support with Every Gift Counts campaign

Millions of people who fled wars and violence are among those around the world preparing to observe the holy month of Ramadan, under the...
Read more
PR This Week

The American University of Bahrain (AUBH) forming an academic partnership with California State University, Northridge (CSUN)

The American University of Bahrain (AUBH), the first purpose-built American-style university in the Kingdom of Bahrain, is excited to announce its pursuit of an...
Read more
PR This Week

Batelco Continues Sponsorship of Brinc MENA to Accelerate Innovation and Entrepreneurship in Bahrain

Batelco proudly announces the renewal of the sponsorship of the Brinc Batelco IoT Hub for a further three years. Brinc Batelco, located in Manama,...
Read more
PR This Week

NBB supports 4,000 Migrant Workers

As part of its efforts to lend a helping hand to those affected by the Coronavirus (COVID-19), the National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) has...
Read more

MOST READ

Samsung smart TVs are getting an Apple Music app

Tech
Apple Music is getting an app on Samsung’s most recent smart TVs, the two companies announced today. It’s the latest expansion of the bizarre...
Read more
PR This Week

Batelco Continues Sponsorship of Brinc MENA to Accelerate Innovation and Entrepreneurship in Bahrain

Batelco proudly announces the renewal of the sponsorship of the Brinc Batelco IoT Hub for a further three years. Brinc Batelco, located in Manama,...
iGA

Bahrain exports BD579 Million Worth of Products of National Origins during Q1 2020

The Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) issued its foreign trade report of first quarter 2020, encompassing data on the balance of trade, imports, exports...
Tech

Streamline your document management processes with KOMI Doc

At Konica Minolta, we develop and deliver the intuitive and highly secured content management solutions that enable the mobile and remote workers to collaborate...
Sports This Week

Saudi launches Global Charity Tournament: Gamers without Borders

The Saudi Arabian Federation for Electronic and Intellectual Sports (SAFEIS) is set to organize "Gamers without Borders" tournament which brings together an elite of...
Inside Bahrain

iGA Launches Ramadan eMajlis

The Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) announced its first ever virtual Ramadan ‘eMajlis’, to be held via video conferencing technology on Wednesday, 29th April...
Entrepreneurial Journey

Discipline Makes a Nation Great by Dhananjay Mahadev Datar

It is very astonishing that though the world is under the clutches of a pandemic, it is fighting for its survival. But, some adamant...
PR This Week

Avaya Brings Easy-to-Deploy Remote Working to Bahrain with Launch of Avaya Spaces Collaboration App

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA) has launched Avaya Spaces, the cloud meeting and collaboration app, in Bahrain, and is offering free 60-day access to...
iGA

BeAware App Now Sending Contact Tracing Notifications

Over the past two weeks, the data of individuals for whom registration through the BeAware Bahrain app is optional has been automatically collected, and...
Inside Bahrain

HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad sets up heritage committee

His Majesty the King’s Representative for Humanitarian Works and Youth Affairs, National Security Advisor and Supreme Council for Youth and Sports  (SCYS) Chairman His...
PR This Week

The American University of Bahrain (AUBH) forming an academic partnership with California State University, Northridge (CSUN)

The American University of Bahrain (AUBH), the first purpose-built American-style university in the Kingdom of Bahrain, is excited to announce its pursuit of an...
PR This Week

Mall of Dilmunia Announces the Opening of Tamimi Markets

Mall of Dilmunia, developed by Dilmunia Mall Development Company, recently announced the opening of Tamimi Markets and Nature’s Market’s first joint branch in the...
PR This Week

Silah Gulf Donates USD50,000 to ‘Feena Khair’ Campaign

Bahrain’s leading Outsourcing Customer Service Provider, Silah Gulf announced a USD50,000 donation to the “Feena Khair” campaign led by His Majesty the King’s Representative...
Inside Bahrain

Industry Ministry launches mall.bh platform

Under the patronage of the Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, HE Zayed R. AL Zayani, the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Tourism (MOICT)...
iGA

You Can Now Get Contact Tracing Notification on “BeAware Bahrain” App

The “BeAware Bahrain” app now started allowing users to receive Coronavirus (COVID-19) contact tracing notifications. Whenever a user may have come in contact with...
© GO ALIVE MEDIA
MORE STORIES
Police Directorate Enforce Social Distancing

Police Directorates promote public social distancing

Avaya Spaces

Avaya Brings Easy-to-Deploy Remote Working to Bahrain with Launch of Avaya...

ICTGC Meeting

ICTGC Discusses IT Purchasing Criteria via Microsoft Teams

Every Gift Counts UNHCR campaign

With the start of Ramadan, UNHCR calls for support with Every...