Takeaway box for the Flavors of Ramadan from The Diplomat Radisson Blu Hotel, Residence & Spa

The Diplomat Radisson Blu Hotel Residence & Spa welcomes the holy month of Ramadan with a unique blend of authentic cuisines passionately curated by the Kingdoms famous Bahraini Executive Chef, Younis Ramadhn.

“We at The Diplomat Radisson Blu Hotel, Residence & Spa value services and guest experience, and since we will not be able to welcome you in our hotel, we are delighted to extend our flavors of Ramadan offerings to your home!”

“This is why we have tailored an authentic 5 star menu on the go! Guests can order from our Iftar, Ghabga and Suhoor Ramadan menu and your order will be packaged in an ergonomic takeaway box, a good treat for 2-3 people”, said Younis. “It’s a grand delight that will enchant the flavors of Ramadan”, he added.

The Diplomat Radisson Blu Hotel Residence & Spa, Takeaway box Ramadan food offerings are available via Talabat and for further direct inquiries and orders you can also call on 17531666, WhatsApp 39945208.

On behalf of The Diplomat Radisson Blu Hotel, Residence & Spa, we wish you a blessed Ramadan Mubarak.