Tamkeen expanded Al Helli Supermarket to boost employment for Bahrainis

The Labour Fund (Tamkeen) announced its support for Al Helli Supermarket B.S.C CLOSED with its latest expansion plan that includes the opening of three new outlets in Demistan, Salmabad, and Al Alawi Mall in Sanad. This is facilitated through Tamkeen’s Business Growth program and comes as part of its ongoing efforts to support the employment of local talent. The project will be executed through the parent company, Mirza Al Helli & Sons.

The expansion represents a milestone in the supermarket’s journey, and Tamkeen will support the employment of national talent across various positions in the organization. This expansion project will provide 86 jobs for Bahrainis, while 161 employees will benefit from wage increment support, and 13 employees will be promoted to leadership roles.

On this occasion, Mr. Khalid AlBayat, Chief Growth Officer at Tamkeen commented: “We are pleased to support Al Helli Supermarket and incentivize the growing retail sector which contributes 4.2% to the overall GDP. The expansion project comes in line with our ongoing efforts to recruit and promote local talent, which serves Tamkeen’s mandate in upskilling Bahrainis and making them the first choice of employment in the labor market.“

In addition, the CEO of Al Helli & Sons, Mr. Shaker Merza Al Helli stated “Al Helli is actively seeking to employ local talent in leadership roles through its strategic direction to expand. We highly appreciate the support offered by Tamkeen to our organization, as it will aid us in achieving our objectives and further developing the skills of the national workforce. We look forward to the next phase of this project in collaboration with Tamkeen.”

Al Helli Supermarket has been a key player in Bahrain’s retail landscape since 1975, and consistently aims to hire local talent. In addition to its core retail operations, Al Helli Supermarket has diversified its business capabilities through the establishment of Atyab Trading, a food distribution company. Furthermore, the construction of a centralized warehouse has streamlined operations and inventory management, ensuring it gained a competitive edge within the market. This support is in line with Tamkeen’s key priorities for 2023, which include facilitating increased economic participation, training for new and emerging labour market needs, supporting enterprise growth, and developing the business ecosystem with the aim of enhancing economic impact and sustainable growth.