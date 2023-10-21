Telethon to support Palestine

- Advertisement -

A telethon in support of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, organised by the Bahraini National Committee for Supporting the Palestinian People in Gaza, saw overwhelming success.

The heartfelt initiative, which aimed to rally the people of Bahrain and beyond, urging them to contribute generously to the ongoing relief efforts in Gaza, was held in collaboration with Bahrain TV.

The telethon comes in implementation of the directives of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, the Honorary President of the Royal Humanitarian Foundation (RHF), to provide aid to the Palestinians in Gaza to help alleviate the dire conditions they are undergoing, and the call from His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, HM the King’s Representative for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs, urging citizens and residents to contribute to this humanitarian campaign.

A telethon is an event that brings people together for a common cause, using television and other forms of media to raise funds and support. It serves as a platform for individuals, organisations, and businesses to come forward and make a difference in the lives of those affected by the devastating situation in Gaza.

As announced earlier, in line with the royal directives to offer urgent humanitarian relief aid, HH Shaikh Nasser kicked off the campaign with a donation of BD100,000.

RHF Secretary General and the National Committee for the Support of the Palestinians in Gaza chief executive Dr Mustafa Al Sayed extended his thanks and appreciation to His Majesty for his ongoing humanitarian initiatives to aid people in need across the world. He also extended his appreciation for the great support that the RHF received from the government, headed by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister. He also thanked His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa for setting up the National Committee for the Support of the Palestinians in Gaza.

The telethon will host a number of national figures to talk about the importance of contributing to this national campaign that reflects the firm position of the Bahraini leadership and people with their brethren in Palestine.

“The campaign reflected Bahrain’s commitment to supporting the fair Palestinian cause, and we urge all organisations, companies, citizens, and residents to contribute to this humanitarian initiative to support the Palestinians in those difficult times,” said Dr Al Sayed.

Contributions can be made to the campaign through the foundation’s website, www.rhf.gov.bh, the bank account BH07NBOB0000009957043, and SMS messages via Batelco 94977, Zain 94944, and STC 98977, in addition to the Benefit application on telephone number 38800188.

Dr Al Sayed thanked the Justice and Islamic Affairs Ministry for the support of mosques in Bahrain for the campaign, praying for Al Quds, Gaza, and peace, and urging worshippers to donate.

He added that in response to the interest of many parents and students to contribute to the campaign in support of the people of Palestine, RHF has liaised with the Education Ministry to allow public and private school students to contribute and participate in this national humanitarian effort through creative individual initiatives that shall be supervised by the ministry.

He also noted that the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) has been contacted to assess Gaza’s needs for relief and development aid.

“Coordination is underway with all official entities, including the Foreign Ministry,” he said. He pointed out that the Health Ministry was ready to provide assistance to the people of Gaza, adding that the Social Development Ministry has urged all associations to collect donations in coordination with the RHF.