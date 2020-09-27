Monday, September 28, 2020
Saudi National Day

The 90th National Day of Saudi Arabia is Hailed!

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s leadership and people celebrated, the 90th National Day of Saudi Arabia, on September 23rd, after the historical announcement of the late King Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al Saud of Saudi Arabia’s unification under “There is no God but Allah; Muhammad is the Messenger of Allah” banner.

His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa sent a cable of congratulations to Custodian of the two holy mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on the occasion of the Saudi National Day.

HM, the King wished King Salman constant health and the Saudi people further progress and prosperity under his leadership. HM, the King also hailed the strong ties binding the two countries and their peoples and wished them further development. HM, the King sent a similar cable to the Saudi Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Aviation, and Inspector-General Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. Prime Minister HRH Prince Khalifa Bin Salman Al Khalifa and Crown Prince and BDF Commander-In-Chief HRH Prince Salman Bin Hamad Al Khalifa also sent cables of congratulations on the occasion to King Salman and Prince Mohammed.

Saudi National Day is the day on which the late founder named the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia throughout the country, after 32 years of wars.

On that day, a young country was established that prided itself by the application of the Islamic Sharia and its preservation of human values, promoting peace and goodness and in search of knowledge and development towards a better future for its people, the Islamic nation, and the whole world.

King Abdulaziz ordered at the beginning of structuring Saudi Arabia to pay great attention to the Two Holy Mosques and their expansion and to serving pilgrims and Umrah performers, as well as establishing schools and hospitals, building villages, rehabilitating the soil and exploring irrigation water in order to support agriculture.

Then, King Saud bin Abdulaziz Al Saud was the first to follow this approach and to work within its framework until the features of progress emerged and the structures of a number of basic institutions and agencies in the country was completed.

In the era of the pioneer of Islamic solidarity, who succeeded King Saud, King Faisal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, achieving accomplishments continued, and during his reign, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia began the implementation of the ambitious five-year plans for development.

In the reign of King Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, building and growth continued to serve the country and citizens in particular and Islam and Muslims in general. The development plans also connected with each other for the sake of achieving more prosperity and stability.

The achievements during the reign of King Fahd bin Abdulaziz Al Saud were characterized by comprehensiveness and integration to form a comprehensive development process for building a nation and wise and unique leadership that embodied many qualities that he had, the most prominent of which was his adherence to the holy Quran and prophetic Sunnah, and his dedication to serving his homeland, citizens, the Islamic nation, and the entire humankind.

During the era of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia witnessed more giant developmental achievements throughout the nation in various sectors, including education, health, transportation, industry, electricity, water, agriculture and the economy.

Saudi Arabia witnesses a distinguished present, looking forward to a more distinguished future full of confidence in the title of the stage, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, who has been making, since the beginning of his reign, an effort to advance Saudi Arabia. The activities varied in various fields at regional and international levels, preceded by accomplishments at various stages during his reign in many positions.

Previous articleBahraini hero Hamza Kooheji beats Aidan James and edges closer to a BRAVE CF title shot
Next articleUoB Students Can Pay for Courses and Buy Textbooks Online Via Bahrain.bh!

RELATED ARTICLES

Inside Arabia

Shaikh Hamdan protects birds nesting on his expensive SUV

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum is a known nature lover and the recent viral video of the birds nesting...
Read more
Inside Arabia

Ministry of Health: Incoming passengers required mandatory COVID-19 testing

The Ministry of Health announced that all travellers arriving into Bahrain International Airport from 12:00 am on Tuesday, July 21st, 2020, will be required...
Read more
Inside Arabia

14 sites in Oman added to UNESCO heritage list

14 heritage sites in the Sultanate have been listed by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), the National Centre of Statistics...
Read more
Inside Arabia

Saudi Arabian Ballooning Federation opens Al-Ula headquarters

The Saudi Arabian Hot Air Ballooning (SAHAB) Federation officially opened its headquarters in Al-Ula. As part of the inaugural celebrations for the SAHAB Federation’s...
Read more
Culture

Sharjah wins the UNESCO title

The Ruler of Sharjah officially accepted the Unesco World Book Capital title for the emirate during the grand ceremony at Al Majaz Amphitheatre on...
Read more
Inside Arabia

Saudi ministry launches ‘Priority For Them’ access initiative

The Saudi Ministry of Labor and Social Development has launched its latest pioneering initiative, “Priority For Them.” A move to aid accessibility to government...
Read more

MOST READ

BD 150,000 ‘Shop & Win’ anniversary bonanza

PR This Week
Lulu Hypermarket is celebrating its 13th anniversary of being a retail leader in the Kingdom of Bahrain with a grand ‘Shop and Win’ e-raffle...
Read more
PR This Week

Business ventures from Thailand continues in The Kingdom of Bahrain

Since the outbreak of Covid-19 that has unleash an economic downfall, Thai business collaborations continues, expanding business ties between The Kingdom of BAHRAIN AND...
PR This Week

Gulf Air Resumes Direct Flights to Dhaka

Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, announces that it has resumed its direct flights to and from Dhaka’s Hazrat Shahjalal...
Inside Bahrain

Health Ministry: target of 6000 volunteers reached

A total of 6000 people hailing from different nationalities have volunteered for the phase III COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials. The Ministry of Health has announced...
Inside Bahrain

stc Bahrain, the first telecom operator in Bahrain to offer Roadside Assistance and Home Assistance services

stc Bahrain, a world-class digital enabler, is the first telecom operator in Bahrain to venture into Roadside Assistance and Home Assistance services, expanding its...
PR This Week

Gulf Air proudly resumes direct flights to and from Saudi Arabia

Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, proudly announces the resumption of its direct flights to and from the Kingdom of...
Inside Arabia

The 90th National Day of Saudi Arabia is Hailed!

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s leadership and people celebrated, the 90th National Day of Saudi Arabia, on September 23rd, after the historical announcement of...
Inside Bahrain

Bahrain’s presence in the European Market to Achieve The Kingdom 2030 Vision

HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Representative of His Majesty the King for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs has received, in the presence...
Inside Bahrain

Plans to improve electricity, water services discussed

Electricity and Water Affairs Minister, Wael bin Nasser Al-Mubarak, received here today the representative of the third constituency of the Northern Governorate at the...
Inside Bahrain

BRAVE CF and BTEA partner for Kombat Kingdom series

BRAVE Kombat Federation, the biggest sports-brand in Bahraini history, is partnered up with the Bahrain Tourism & Exhibitions Authority to showcase to BRAVE Nation...
Spotlight

Towards Creating Career Opportunities: Interview with Pakiza Abdulrahman

Bahrain Economic Development Board is an investment promotion agency chaired by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme...
iGA

UoB Students Can Pay for Courses and Buy Textbooks Online Via Bahrain.bh!

A busy academic year ahead, compounded with the pressures of maintaining social distancing, may find some students feeling overwhelmed. Such challenges have been a...
Inside Bahrain

Bahraini hero Hamza Kooheji beats Aidan James and edges closer to a BRAVE CF title shot

Bahrain’s own Hamza Kooheji earned perhaps the biggest victory of his career as he walked away with a split decision win over Aidan James,...
Inside Bahrain

REACH Behavior and Development Center opened

Cabinet Affairs Minister Mohammed bin Ibrahim Al Mutawa has inaugurated the "REACH Behavior and Development Center for Children with Autism and Developmental Delay", the...
PR This Week

Batelco Launches Unlimited Business Mobile Packages

Batelco has unveiled its latest business mobile packages in a complete refresh of its existing packages, targeted at business customers including entrepreneurs, SMEs and...
© GO ALIVE MEDIA
MORE STORIES
Gulf Air Dhaka Amman Saudi Arabia

Gulf Air proudly resumes direct flights to and from Saudi Arabia

REACH

REACH Behavior and Development Center opened

BRAVE BTEA

BRAVE CF and BTEA partner for Kombat Kingdom series

Bahrain Thailand Business

Business ventures from Thailand continues in The Kingdom of Bahrain