The 90th National Day of Saudi Arabia is Hailed!

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s leadership and people celebrated, the 90th National Day of Saudi Arabia, on September 23rd, after the historical announcement of the late King Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al Saud of Saudi Arabia’s unification under “There is no God but Allah; Muhammad is the Messenger of Allah” banner.

His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa sent a cable of congratulations to Custodian of the two holy mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on the occasion of the Saudi National Day.

HM, the King wished King Salman constant health and the Saudi people further progress and prosperity under his leadership. HM, the King also hailed the strong ties binding the two countries and their peoples and wished them further development. HM, the King sent a similar cable to the Saudi Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Aviation, and Inspector-General Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. Prime Minister HRH Prince Khalifa Bin Salman Al Khalifa and Crown Prince and BDF Commander-In-Chief HRH Prince Salman Bin Hamad Al Khalifa also sent cables of congratulations on the occasion to King Salman and Prince Mohammed.

Saudi National Day is the day on which the late founder named the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia throughout the country, after 32 years of wars.

On that day, a young country was established that prided itself by the application of the Islamic Sharia and its preservation of human values, promoting peace and goodness and in search of knowledge and development towards a better future for its people, the Islamic nation, and the whole world.

King Abdulaziz ordered at the beginning of structuring Saudi Arabia to pay great attention to the Two Holy Mosques and their expansion and to serving pilgrims and Umrah performers, as well as establishing schools and hospitals, building villages, rehabilitating the soil and exploring irrigation water in order to support agriculture.

Then, King Saud bin Abdulaziz Al Saud was the first to follow this approach and to work within its framework until the features of progress emerged and the structures of a number of basic institutions and agencies in the country was completed.

In the era of the pioneer of Islamic solidarity, who succeeded King Saud, King Faisal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, achieving accomplishments continued, and during his reign, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia began the implementation of the ambitious five-year plans for development.

In the reign of King Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, building and growth continued to serve the country and citizens in particular and Islam and Muslims in general. The development plans also connected with each other for the sake of achieving more prosperity and stability.

The achievements during the reign of King Fahd bin Abdulaziz Al Saud were characterized by comprehensiveness and integration to form a comprehensive development process for building a nation and wise and unique leadership that embodied many qualities that he had, the most prominent of which was his adherence to the holy Quran and prophetic Sunnah, and his dedication to serving his homeland, citizens, the Islamic nation, and the entire humankind.

During the era of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia witnessed more giant developmental achievements throughout the nation in various sectors, including education, health, transportation, industry, electricity, water, agriculture and the economy.

Saudi Arabia witnesses a distinguished present, looking forward to a more distinguished future full of confidence in the title of the stage, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, who has been making, since the beginning of his reign, an effort to advance Saudi Arabia. The activities varied in various fields at regional and international levels, preceded by accomplishments at various stages during his reign in many positions.