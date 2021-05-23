The First MENA Royal Investment Summit 2021 moves to June due to high demand

The first MENA Royal Investment Summit 2021, an initiative of the private office of H.E. Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Duaij bin Khalifa al Khalifa – an entity which facilitates independent business development, consultancy and advisory to inform, empower and accelerate growth across the region’s public and private sectors, – has moved to June due to high demand and to accommodate a new raft of regional and global partners.

- Advertisement -

The virtual Summit will be held on Wednesday, June 23rd and Thursday, June 24th in collaboration with more than 200 of the GCC’s largest Family Offices, more than 15 sponsors and over 40 regional and international organizations. The Summit will feature a spotlight on the Kingdom of Bahrain, and provide global insight on AI & Machine Based learning, Cryptocurrency & Blockchain, Financial Technology, Healthcare & Tech, Cybersecurity, E-commerce, Banking & Finance, and Venture Capital.

The two-day virtual exclusive summit has added new world-renowned global speakers including Judith Rodin, the renowned philanthropist and former President of Rockefeller Foundation; Anat Tsour Segal, the seasoned Cleantech & Healthtech Venture Capitalist; Princess Khaliya Agha Khan, the Innovator Philanthropist expert in Healthcare, Ester Barak Landes leading gender-lens venture capitalist with a stellar track record, and Hans Henrik Christensen, the VP of Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority (DSOA), Government of Dubai.

With Ome’ Organics, a luxury organic skincare brand, added to the sponsor roster, additional partners include Microsoft, Microsoft for Startups, VISA, Al Rashid Group, Liht Organics Cosmetics, Cyber Chasse Inc., Al Tamimi & Co, R&P Consulting, Fuel Venture Capital, and Nexus Digital Technology. Furthermore, the summit will provide access to an exclusive business matchmaking application that will be launched early June to maximise all participants’ experience during the virtual summit.

H.E. Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Duaij bin Khalifa al Khalifa, Chairman of the MENA Royal Investment Summit, commented: “We have received overwhelming response from regional and global entities to be part of our inaugural summit. The new dates gave us an opportunity to accommodate more participants and add a dedicated application to enhance the virtual experience for our speakers and attendees. This positive feedback reflects the need for events that bring together global innovators and change makers to shed light on the future of various sectors and address critical challenges. We look forward to welcoming everyone next month.”

Cheong Say Lim, CEO, Lootah Global Capital, added: “We are truly proud to be associated with the prestigious Royal Investment Summit under the patronage of His Excellency Sheikh Abdulaziz Bin Duaij Bin Khalifa Al Khalifa. The theme of the Summit, ‘The Future of Investment for Family Offices’, is timely and highly relevant during a COVID-19 pandemic that has disrupted almost every facet of global economies, businesses and investments. In a new normal where family businesses have been deeply impacted by the scourge of the pandemic, there is an urgent need for Family Offices to rethink business strategies and re-prioritize investments in line with the emerging new imperatives.”

DSOA’s Christensen added: “As the largest startup-hub in the GCC, we are delighted to support the Royal Investment Summit organized by the private office of H.E. sheikh Abdulaziz bin Duaij bin Khalifa al Khalifa, to cast a light on the strength of the startup ecosystem, particularly in Dubai. Interest in startups from Family Offices and Sovereign Wealth Funds is unprecedented and, as such, it has never been more important to support scaling regional startups financially and with strategic mentorship, world-class programs and connections to industry. The Royal Investment Summit will help strengthen the community and create opportunities that will continue to put the GCC in the global spotlight.”

The Royal Investment Summit is an ideal opportunity for UHW Private Investors, Royal Family members, Prominent Business Owners, Holdings from around the world, to evaluate the best investment opportunities. Attendees will access networking opportunities to connect with those changing the face of investment across the region, establish connections with investors and asset allocators from all over the region, and meet them virtually to extend their networks. Furthermore, the summit will provide opportunities for corporates and startups to expand their business in the GCC and explore co-investment collaborations.

Speakers of the event include H.E. Sheikh Abdulaziz Bin Duaij bin Khalifa al Khalifa, Founder & Chairman, Royal Investment Summit & Chairman of The Sheikh Office; H.E. Sheikha Hend bint Salman al Khalifa, President – The Bahrain International Federation for Business & Professional Women (BIFBPW); H.E. Dr. Sheikha Hind bint Abdul Aziz al Qasimi, President AMAE International Educational Investments & Chairwoman of BPW Emirates Club; H.E. Paola Amadei, Ambassador of Italy to the Kingdom of Bahrain; H.S.H. Prince Carl Eduard von Bismarck, Bismarck Family Office; H.E Dr. Amin Hussain Al Amiri, Asst. Undersecretary – UAE Ministry of Health & Prevention; Dr. Sultan Al Tukhaim, Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) – Saudi Investment Bank; Anilkumar Jayaprakash, Founder & President Cyber Chasse Inc.; Mary Spio, CEO & Founder CEEK VR; Board of Facebook’s Oculus VR – US Dept of State Speaker; Muhammad Bin Ghatti – CEO Bin Ghatti Holding; Foutoun Hajjar, Partner & Head of the office at Al Tamimi & Co; Mr. Wai-Lum Kwok, Senior Executive Director – Capital Markets Financial Services at ADGM; Nerissa Low, Founder & Director – Liht Organics Cosmetics; Sophia Swire, award-winning social entrepreneur & Gender Lens investor; Mona Hayat, Founder & CEO – Nexus Digital Technology. To know more about the panels and speakers, please visit: https://www.royalinvestmentsummit.com/