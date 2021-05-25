The Ministry of Health increases daily vaccination capacity to 31,000 doses at 31 health centers across the Kingdom

In line with the directives of the Government Executive Committee, chaired by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, the Minister of Health, Her Excellency Faeqa Saeed Al Saleh today announced the expansion of the Kingdom’s National Vaccination Campaign, by increasing daily vaccination capacity to 31,000 doses.

The Minister added that the National Vaccination Campaign has requested 4.5 million doses of all types of approved vaccinations, to cover 2021-2022 vaccination and booster requirements, and to reflect patient choice and ensure vaccination rollout targets continue to be met, safeguarding the health of the Kingdom’s citizens and residents. In this regard, HE Al Saleh noted the importance of continuing to adapt the Kingdom’s strategic COVID-19 plans in line with epidemiological developments.

HE Al Saleh emphasised that the Kingdom of Bahrain was one of the first countries globally to order vaccinations, in August 2020, and has provided vaccinations free of charge to all, at 27 health centers, in addition to the vaccination centers at the Bahrain International Exhibition and Convention Center, King Hamad University Hospital, Sitra Commercial Complex, and the Bahrain Defense Force Military Hospital, ensuring availability and access to all.

The Minister urged citizens and residents to register for a vaccine, and a booster shot, via the Ministry’s website healthalert.gov.bh, to continue to progress towards population immunity and protection.

HE Al Saleh reiterated that all vaccinations approved within the Kingdom of Bahrain are safe and effective against the virus and its variant strains, adding that vaccines reduce the severity of symptoms.

The Minister concluded by emphasising the importance of continuing to adhere to all precautionary measures even after being vaccinated, to reduce risk of infection, protect others and support national efforts to combat COVID-19.