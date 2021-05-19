The Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain proudly announces new appointments on its Senior Leadership

As the season begins in the Kingdom of Bahrain, The Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain’s General Manager, Bernard de Villèle, proudly announces new appointments to its Senior Leadership. Starting with Jeremy Canivet as the new Executive Assistant Manager in-charge of Sales, Marketing and Public Relations. In this new role, Canivet will continue to direct the Sales and Marketing and oversee the hotel in the absence of the General Manager.

“A true Ritz-Carlton Gentleman Jeremy joined The Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain in September 2018 as Director of Sales and Marketing. Through his hard work and dedication, he successfully led the team during these unprecedented times, maintaining the five-star property as the top provider of luxury experiences in the Kingdom of Bahrain. Jeremy’s purposeful leadership, commitment and adaptability make him the ideal candidate for this important role, and I am confident he will continue to elevate the entire Sales and Marketing division to the next level, as well as helping me with the operation of the overall property.” says Bernard de Villèle.

Yann Bernard Lejard is appointed Director of Culinary and Food and Beverage of the luxury hotel resort. In this new role, he will oversee a Culinary and F&B team of 220 Ladies and Gentlemen along with the entire strategic vision and operation of the hotel’s unique gastronomic experience. With passion and pride, Lejard will continue to keep the property’s 12 restaurants and banqueting facilities on prime positions within the local market.



“Yann Bernard Lejard is a master of art and an icon in the food scene with a vast following on social media. His hands on leadership of the entire kitchen brigade, made it a natural choice to elevate him into this important role, becoming the Director of Culinary, of the Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain. Yann considers cooking to be a creative act, and has the intention to elevate the discipline of service to compliment food to the level of art. Yann always challenges uniformity and creates the food of tomorrow, driven by his inner fire.” says Bernard de Villèle.

Rasha Ghoul is appointed Director of Human Resources. With over 15 years in luxury hospitality, Ghoul will oversee all aspects of the Human Resources division for the five-star beachfront resort, including the resort’s award-winning Community Footprints program, Leadership Voyager program, Talent Acquisition & Management and Employee Relations strategies.



“As a true ambassador of our Ladies and Gentlemen, Rasha Ghoul was paramount in keeping our team safe and secure throughout the global crisis. Rasha has been an important part of the Human Resources team and she has been a key figure in the hotel’s business continuity plans during these unique times.” says Bernard de Villèle.

Alper Kucukbaycan is appointed Senior Assistant Director of Food & Beverage. Originally from Rize Turkey, Kucukbaycan will oversee all facets of the food and beverage operations under the guidance of Director of Culinary and Food and Beverage, Yann Bernard Lejard, including the resort’s award-winning restaurants, in-room dining, and banquets catering division.



“It is a privilege to have Alper Kucukbaycan lead our diverse Food and Beverage offerings moving forward, in partnership with our newly appointed Director of Culinary and Food and Beverage, Yann Bernard Lejard. The resort is a haven of epicurean experiences, from the finest of Italian to the traditions of Mexico, Mediterranean, and Asia. With loyalty, passion, and drive, Alper will continue to build on the restaurants’ first-class reputation, as well as push the boundaries of exquisite dining to the next level.” says Bernard de Villèle.

Set within 20 acres of lush gardens and golden sandy beaches on the Gulf of Arabia, the 245-room five-star city resort is one of the most elegant destinations in Bahrain. A place where guests can immerse themselves in the local culture, enjoy extraordinary cuisine and explore the dazzling capital city of Manama.

