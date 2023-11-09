The Royal Fund for Fallen Servicemen Commends NBB’s Support

- Advertisement -

The Director of the Royal Fund for Fallen Servicemen, Shaikh Khalid bin Salman bin Khalid Al Khalifa, expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) for its ongoing support. The Bank continues to actively support the children and families of the fallen servicemen as part of its commitment to community partnerships.

The Director of the Royal Fund for Fallen Servicemen also commended the role of all the organisations that have contributed to the Fund from its inception to the present, as well as their support to its various initiatives enabling the Fund to achieve its objectives.

For his part, the Group CEO of NBB, Usman Ahmed expressed the Bank’s commitment to continue supporting the humanitarian efforts and honourable endeavours of the Royal Fund for Fallen Servicemen. He noted the Fund’s critical work in caring for the families of the fallen servicemen who made great sacrifices in service to the Kingdom.