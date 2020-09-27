The Sustainable Energy Authority, and Rashid Equestrian & Horse Racing Club Signs MoU in the field of Renewable Energy

Dr Abdul Hussein bin Ali Mirza, Chairman of the Sustainable Energy Authority, and Sheikh Salman bin Rashid Al Khalifa, Executive Director of the Rashid Equestrian and Horse Racing Club, during an event held remotely, signed a joint cooperation agreement between the authority and the club in the fields of renewable energy and energy efficiency Of all kinds, with the initiative and encouragement of the Supreme Authority of Rashid Equestrian and Horse Racing Club.

Dr Mirza thanked and appreciated the leadership of His Majesty the King for the unlimited support the Sustainable Energy Authority received, and praised the initiative of the Supreme Authority of the Rashid Equestrian and Horse Racing Club, and the efforts of Sheikh Salman bin Rashid Al Khalifa, Executive Director of the club, to be keen on contributing to national efforts to achieve the goals related to renewable energy. And energy efficiency.

He stressed that the signing of this agreement comes within the framework of the technical support provided by the authority to various ministries, government agencies and institutions to benefit from renewable energy and energy efficiency technologies and solutions, in a way that contributes to strengthening the role of these bodies in achieving national energy goals, and to benefit from the various benefits that accrue to investment in these Domains on it.

Dr Mirza added that the authority will work with specialists in the club to evaluate the spaces available in the club, whether on the roofs of buildings or others, to install solar energy systems on them, so that the club can benefit from solar energy in the production of electricity and thus achieve savings in electricity consumption, in addition to reducing the club’s carbon footprint. And the transition to a more sustainable future, as experts in the authority, will assess the patterns of energy consumption and study them and then present the necessary proposals and recommendations to improve the energy efficiency of the club’s buildings.

For his part, Sheikh Salman bin Rashid Al Khalifa praised the cooperation and welcome that the club received from the Sustainable Energy Authority, and expressed his appreciation for the speed of implementation and continuous follow-up made by the Chairman of the Sustainable Energy Authority and the competent work team of the Authority with the specialists in the club.

Sheikh Salman bin Rashid touched on the development plans that the club’s management is working on to ensure that the Rashid Equestrian and Horse Racing Club is placed on the regional and global sports map, and at the same time in order to keep pace with the national and global ranks of the shift to sustainable energy solutions, and to activate the concepts of sustainability in general in the All club development plans.

Dr Abdul-Hussain bin Ali Mirza and Sheikh Salman bin Rashid Al Khalifa exchanged congratulations, and the initial steps through which the terms of the agreement would be activated and the date of the first meeting were to inspect the progress of work.