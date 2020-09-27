Monday, September 28, 2020
Rashid Renewable Energy

The Sustainable Energy Authority, and Rashid Equestrian & Horse Racing Club Signs MoU in the field of Renewable Energy

Dr Abdul Hussein bin Ali Mirza, Chairman of the Sustainable Energy Authority, and Sheikh Salman bin Rashid Al Khalifa, Executive Director of the Rashid Equestrian and Horse Racing Club, during an event held remotely, signed a joint cooperation agreement between the authority and the club in the fields of renewable energy and energy efficiency Of all kinds, with the initiative and encouragement of the Supreme Authority of Rashid Equestrian and Horse Racing Club.

Dr Mirza thanked and appreciated the leadership of His Majesty the King for the unlimited support the Sustainable Energy Authority received, and praised the initiative of the Supreme Authority of the Rashid Equestrian and Horse Racing Club, and the efforts of Sheikh Salman bin Rashid Al Khalifa, Executive Director of the club, to be keen on contributing to national efforts to achieve the goals related to renewable energy. And energy efficiency.

He stressed that the signing of this agreement comes within the framework of the technical support provided by the authority to various ministries, government agencies and institutions to benefit from renewable energy and energy efficiency technologies and solutions, in a way that contributes to strengthening the role of these bodies in achieving national energy goals, and to benefit from the various benefits that accrue to investment in these Domains on it.

Dr Mirza added that the authority will work with specialists in the club to evaluate the spaces available in the club, whether on the roofs of buildings or others, to install solar energy systems on them, so that the club can benefit from solar energy in the production of electricity and thus achieve savings in electricity consumption, in addition to reducing the club’s carbon footprint. And the transition to a more sustainable future, as experts in the authority, will assess the patterns of energy consumption and study them and then present the necessary proposals and recommendations to improve the energy efficiency of the club’s buildings.

For his part, Sheikh Salman bin Rashid Al Khalifa praised the cooperation and welcome that the club received from the Sustainable Energy Authority, and expressed his appreciation for the speed of implementation and continuous follow-up made by the Chairman of the Sustainable Energy Authority and the competent work team of the Authority with the specialists in the club.

Sheikh Salman bin Rashid touched on the development plans that the club’s management is working on to ensure that the Rashid Equestrian and Horse Racing Club is placed on the regional and global sports map, and at the same time in order to keep pace with the national and global ranks of the shift to sustainable energy solutions, and to activate the concepts of sustainability in general in the All club development plans.

Dr Abdul-Hussain bin Ali Mirza and Sheikh Salman bin Rashid Al Khalifa exchanged congratulations, and the initial steps through which the terms of the agreement would be activated and the date of the first meeting were to inspect the progress of work.

Previous articleGulf Air Resumes Direct Flights to Amman
Next articleBusiness ventures from Thailand continues in The Kingdom of Bahrain

RELATED ARTICLES

PR This Week

Gulf Air proudly resumes direct flights to and from Saudi Arabia

Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, proudly announces the resumption of its direct flights to and from the Kingdom of...
Read more
PR This Week

Business ventures from Thailand continues in The Kingdom of Bahrain

Since the outbreak of Covid-19 that has unleash an economic downfall, Thai business collaborations continues, expanding business ties between The Kingdom of BAHRAIN AND...
Read more
PR This Week

Gulf Air Resumes Direct Flights to Amman

Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, announces that it has resumed its direct flights to and from Amman’s Queen Alia...
Read more
PR This Week

Batelco Launches Unlimited Business Mobile Packages

Batelco has unveiled its latest business mobile packages in a complete refresh of its existing packages, targeted at business customers including entrepreneurs, SMEs and...
Read more
PR This Week

Gulf Air Resumes Direct Flights to Dhaka

Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, announces that it has resumed its direct flights to and from Dhaka’s Hazrat Shahjalal...
Read more
PR This Week

BD 150,000 ‘Shop & Win’ anniversary bonanza

Lulu Hypermarket is celebrating its 13th anniversary of being a retail leader in the Kingdom of Bahrain with a grand ‘Shop and Win’ e-raffle...
Read more

MOST READ

Volunteering for Humanity: The phase III clinical trials in the Kingdom

Inside Bahrain
The phase III clinical trials are being conducted in the Kingdom in collaboration with Abu-Dhabi based G42 Healthcare using a vaccine developed by Sinopharm...
Read more
PR This Week

Business ventures from Thailand continues in The Kingdom of Bahrain

Since the outbreak of Covid-19 that has unleash an economic downfall, Thai business collaborations continues, expanding business ties between The Kingdom of BAHRAIN AND...
Inside Bahrain

Health Ministry: target of 6000 volunteers reached

A total of 6000 people hailing from different nationalities have volunteered for the phase III COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials. The Ministry of Health has announced...
Inside Bahrain

REACH Behavior and Development Center opened

Cabinet Affairs Minister Mohammed bin Ibrahim Al Mutawa has inaugurated the "REACH Behavior and Development Center for Children with Autism and Developmental Delay", the...
PR This Week

Gulf Air Appoints Bahraini Country Manager in Kuwait

Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, announces that it has appointed Mr. Mohamed Ibrahim Al Hamer as a Country Manager...
Inside Bahrain

The National Medical Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus (COVID-19) provided an update on the COVID-19 response in the Kingdom

The National Medical Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus (COVID-19) today held a press conference at the Crown Prince Centre for Training and Medical Research...
Inside Bahrain

Bahrain’s presence in the European Market to Achieve The Kingdom 2030 Vision

HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Representative of His Majesty the King for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs has received, in the presence...
PR This Week

Gulf Air proudly resumes direct flights to and from Saudi Arabia

Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, proudly announces the resumption of its direct flights to and from the Kingdom of...
PR This Week

Batelco Launches Unlimited Business Mobile Packages

Batelco has unveiled its latest business mobile packages in a complete refresh of its existing packages, targeted at business customers including entrepreneurs, SMEs and...
Inside Bahrain

SCE launches training course for radiological and nuclear emergencies

The Supreme Council for Environment (SCE)’s CEO Dr. Mohammed Mubarak bin Dainah, launched the national training course on responding to radiological and nuclear emergencies. The...
PR This Week

The Sustainable Energy Authority, and Rashid Equestrian & Horse Racing Club Signs MoU in the field of Renewable Energy

Dr Abdul Hussein bin Ali Mirza, Chairman of the Sustainable Energy Authority, and Sheikh Salman bin Rashid Al Khalifa, Executive Director of the Rashid...
iGA

UoB Students Can Pay for Courses and Buy Textbooks Online Via Bahrain.bh!

A busy academic year ahead, compounded with the pressures of maintaining social distancing, may find some students feeling overwhelmed. Such challenges have been a...
PR This Week

The Avenues-Bahrain 3rd Year Anniversary Celebration

The Avenues-Bahrain is celebrating its 3rd year anniversary since opening its doors to the public on the 29th of October 2017. The Avenues –...
Inside Bahrain

HM King addresses United Nations General Assembly

His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa has delivered Bahrain’s address to the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New...
Inside Bahrain

stc Bahrain, the first telecom operator in Bahrain to offer Roadside Assistance and Home Assistance services

stc Bahrain, a world-class digital enabler, is the first telecom operator in Bahrain to venture into Roadside Assistance and Home Assistance services, expanding its...
© GO ALIVE MEDIA
MORE STORIES
Gulf Air Dhaka Amman Saudi Arabia

Gulf Air proudly resumes direct flights to and from Saudi Arabia

REACH

REACH Behavior and Development Center opened

BRAVE BTEA

BRAVE CF and BTEA partner for Kombat Kingdom series

Bahrain Thailand Business

Business ventures from Thailand continues in The Kingdom of Bahrain