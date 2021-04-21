This Ramadan at the Backyard, Celebrate Old World Charm

This Ramadan, at The Backyard, Crowne Plaza Bahrain, and the ambience is old world charm. Celebrating the charm of the Souks of Bahrain, its traditional trip into the past in a locale that’s all about fine food and fantastic service with a touch of local vendors from the souk to add some authenticity to the ambience. You can buy from a range of local Knick knacks on display and take home a piece of this tradition.

The Backyard Iftar and Ghabga menus have been designed with deliciousness in mind. To offer you a wide range of traditional and international delicacies that’s served family style under the stars.

The Backyard also caters to a private Iftar or Ghabga, for those who wish to celebrate with their team or business partners and enjoy a menu that will delight.

For those who prefer to celebrate an Iftar or Ghabga within the comfort of home, the hotel has a specially designed menu that can cater a delicious meal and deliver it right to your doorstep.

The Backyard also offers a wide selection of Shisha for those who wish to enjoy one after your meal.

And the icing on the cake is the two-day lavish brunch to celebrate Eid Al Fitr. Live cooking stations, traditional and international cuisine with live music, not to mention, diners will have access to our temperature-controlled pool as well. During these two days, the hotel has also curated special room packages for you and your family.

So be it for an Iftar or a Ghabga, take a trip into the past with all things modern only at the Backyard, Crowne Plaza Bahrain. We welcome you to revel in an experience like no other.

For more details please call or WhatsApp +973 17531122 / +97332102952

Iftar at the Backyard: Price: BD 15 net Daily, Sunset – 20:30

Gabgha at the Backyard: Price: BD 15 net Daily, 21:00 – 24:00

Takeaway/Delivery: Price starting from: BD 18 net Daily