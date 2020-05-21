Thursday, May 21, 2020
Traffic Directorate uses Drone

Traffic introduces drone to enhance awareness among road users

In an unprecedented move, the General Directorate of Traffic has introduced a drone for a multi-language awareness campaign for road users to promote traffic safety.

The campaign, launched following the increase in sports activities, including walking and riding bicycles among citizens, aimed to promote safe crossing and other riding safety instructions, mainly among group riders.

The campaign urged people to adhere to the measures and rules to mitigate the spread of coronavirus. The drone is also involved in highlighting wrong parking.

Previous article13 Bahraini initiatives listed as examples to address COVID-19 pandemic

RELATED ARTICLES

Inside Bahrain

13 Bahraini initiatives listed as examples to address COVID-19 pandemic

The Open Government Partnership, an international multilateral initiative based in Washington, DC, has listed 13 Bahraini initiatives as examples to address the Coronavirus pandemic...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

HRH Premier directs education ministry to coordinate with private schools regarding assessment methods

His Royal Highness Prime Minister Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa has directed the Ministry of Education to coordinate with private schools so that...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

Health Ministry announces Eid Al Fitr timings for SMC, health centres

The Ministry of Health has announced the timings of the health centres and the Salmaniya Medical Complex (SMC) during Eid Al Fitr holiday as...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

Bahrain’s efforts to combat COVID-19 highlighted at WHO virtual session

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has today held its 73rd session via video-conference for the first time. Health Minister Faeqa bint Said Al-Saleh joined representatives of...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

Eid prayers to be performed at Al Fateh Mosque

Eid Al Fitr prayers will be performed at Al Fateh Mosque, the Ministry of Justice, Islamic Affairs and Endowments has said. However, the prayers will...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

Industry Minister inspects new exhibition centre project’s site

Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism and Board of Directors Chairman of the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA), Zayed bin Rashid Al Zayani,...
Read more

MOST READ

Traffic introduces drone to enhance awareness among road users

Inside Bahrain
In an unprecedented move, the General Directorate of Traffic has introduced a drone for a multi-language awareness campaign for road users to promote traffic...
Read more
Entrepreneurial Journey

Time to Manifest the Humanity within by Dhananjay Mahadev Datar

Recently our Al Adil Group has taken up a CSR initiative under which we are sponsoring the air fare of needy Indian travellers stranded...
Inside Bahrain

HRH Premier directs education ministry to coordinate with private schools regarding assessment methods

His Royal Highness Prime Minister Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa has directed the Ministry of Education to coordinate with private schools so that...
PR This Week

Tarabut Gateway launches Virtual Hub to empower youth and the wider community

MENA’s largest Open Banking platform; Tarabut Gateway (TG) will launch their ‘TG Hub’ in the month of May to give back and empower the community...
Sports This Week

BREEF President Hails Decision to Postpone World Championship to Protect Participants’ Health

The International Equestrian Federation (FEI) has announced postponing the World Championship for a year after discussions through a video call with the Italian Equestrian...
PR This Week

Al-Hilal Healthcare Group launches Al-Hilal CARES

It is a model which intends to support the needy people across the Kingdom of Bahrain. Al Hilal considers this as its social responsibility...
Inside Bahrain

HRH Princess Sabeeka directs to pay debts of Bahraini women listed in (Fael Khair) initiative

Following the humanitarian stances and generous initiatives of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and in line with the dedicated national efforts...
Inside Bahrain

Eid prayers to be performed at Al Fateh Mosque

Eid Al Fitr prayers will be performed at Al Fateh Mosque, the Ministry of Justice, Islamic Affairs and Endowments has said. However, the prayers will...
Inside Bahrain

LMRA Announces Amnesty for Migrant Workers

Ms. Shereen Al Saati, Director of Grievances & protection, LMRA recently detailed about the amnesty for expats by the LMRA. This is the first...
PR This Week

‘AGU’ Participates in Covid-19 International Conference

Public Health Assistant Professor in the Arabian Gulf University AGU Dr Salman Hamad Al Zayani has recently participated in the Covid-19 International Conference, which...
Inside Bahrain

Industry Minister inspects new exhibition centre project’s site

Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism and Board of Directors Chairman of the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA), Zayed bin Rashid Al Zayani,...
Inside Bahrain

Bahrain’s efforts to combat COVID-19 highlighted at WHO virtual session

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has today held its 73rd session via video-conference for the first time. Health Minister Faeqa bint Said Al-Saleh joined representatives of...
PR This Week

KHK Heroes Challenge joins Bahrain Red Crescent Society for Ramadan Assistance

Bahrain Red Crescent Society is a volunteer charity recognized by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and part of the International Federation...
PR This Week

stc Bahrain launches the FIRST virtual panel discussion on the financial sector digital readiness and challenges during COVID-19

stc Bahrain, a world class digital enabler, will be hosting a series of virtual panel discussions, bringing together industry leaders and government entities on...
PR This Week

BisB Supports Bahrain Polytechnic Students with Laptops

In light of the current COVID-19 pandemic, Bahrain Islamic Bank (BisB), in coordination with Bahrain Polytechnic’s Student Services Directorate, is supporting students in need...
© GO ALIVE MEDIA
MORE STORIES
Covid-19 Bahraini Initiatives

13 Bahraini initiatives listed as examples to address COVID-19 pandemic

stc virtual panel discussion

stc Bahrain launches the FIRST virtual panel discussion on the financial...

Batelco Productive Families make masks

Batelco Supports Productive Families through Collaboration to Produce 60,000 Face Masks

#StayZain

Zain partners Mentor Arabia Foundation to launch #StayZain campaign