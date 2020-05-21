Traffic introduces drone to enhance awareness among road users

In an unprecedented move, the General Directorate of Traffic has introduced a drone for a multi-language awareness campaign for road users to promote traffic safety.

The campaign, launched following the increase in sports activities, including walking and riding bicycles among citizens, aimed to promote safe crossing and other riding safety instructions, mainly among group riders.

The campaign urged people to adhere to the measures and rules to mitigate the spread of coronavirus. The drone is also involved in highlighting wrong parking.