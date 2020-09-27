Monday, September 28, 2020
UoB Online

UoB Students Can Pay for Courses and Buy Textbooks Online Via Bahrain.bh!

A busy academic year ahead, compounded with the pressures of maintaining social distancing, may find some students feeling overwhelmed. Such challenges have been a key motivator behind the government’s rapid digital transformation, which is seeing essential services becoming available online.

To help ease their burden, students should remember to avail the existing University of Bahrain (UoB) services that are available round-the-clock via the National Portal, bahrain.bh.

Launched by the University of Bahrain (UoB), in cooperation with the Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA), the eServices offer a quick and efficient alternative for students and staff carrying out essential tasks. The portal’s UoB eservices can be extremely useful to students who are stressed for time, particularly the UoB Course Payment and Bookstore services.

To use the course payment service, enrolled students must enter their academic numbers and passwords, then pay fees for the first semester either via credit or debit card. Registered students can then use the UoB Bookstore service to buy the necessary textbooks for their courses. Once payment is approved, the textbooks can be collected from the bookstore on campus.

For more information, please visit the National Portal, bahrain.bh.

