Sunday, May 24, 2020
update address through bahrain.bh

Update your official listed address conveniently through Bahrain.bh!

If you’re looking for the most convenient method of updating government records of your official address, then your best bet would be to do it safely from home by visiting the National Portal, bahrain.bh.

Provided by the Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA), the service allows individuals, businesses, and government entities to submit applications for services related to addresses, such as updating or canceling existing addresses, and printing official address certificates.

The National Portal also conveniently lists the required documents for each service. Those looking to update an existing address will need a copy of the original municipality form, a copy of the building permit, and a copy of the title deed.

To print an existing address, the documents needed are a copy of the original municipality form and a copy of the title deed, while for canceling an existing address you need a copy of the original municipality form and a copy of the title deed.

Users looking to benefit from Address Services will find a dedicated section under Identity Card Services at the National Portal.

For more information, please call 80008001.

Previous articleThe S60 named “Best Midsize Executive Sedan” at the 2020 Middle East Car of the Year Awards
Next articleAI in Global Video Conferencing Industry by Dr. Jassim Haji

RELATED ARTICLES

iGA

Urban Planning and Development Authority (UPDA) Now Taking Your Enquiries on ‘Tawasul’!

Users of the national suggestions and complaints system, Tawasul will be happy to know that another government entity, the Urban Planning and Development Authority...
Read more
iGA

Ramadan with Islamiyat App!

In the spirit of the holy month of giving, the Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) offers the time to live and enjoy the month’s...
Read more
iGA

You Can Now Get Contact Tracing Notification on “BeAware Bahrain” App

The “BeAware Bahrain” app now started allowing users to receive Coronavirus (COVID-19) contact tracing notifications. Whenever a user may have come in contact with...
Read more
iGA

Bahrain exports BD579 Million Worth of Products of National Origins during Q1 2020

The Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) issued its foreign trade report of first quarter 2020, encompassing data on the balance of trade, imports, exports...
Read more
iGA

BeAware App Now Sending Contact Tracing Notifications

Over the past two weeks, the data of individuals for whom registration through the BeAware Bahrain app is optional has been automatically collected, and...
Read more
iGA

e-Bracelets Distributed to Help Combat COVID-19

In line with the directives of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and First Deputy...
Read more

MOST READ

HM King hails Bahraini businessmen’s national role

Inside Bahrain
His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa  hailed Bahrain Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI), commending its role in revitalizing the trade and industrial...
Read more
PR This Week

400,000 meals distributed to expatriate workers during Ramadan

The Capital Governorate has overseen, in cooperation with the Police Directorate, the distribution of 400,000 Iftar meals to expatriate workers, within the ‘Feena Khair’...
Inside Bahrain

13 Bahraini initiatives listed as examples to address COVID-19 pandemic

The Open Government Partnership, an international multilateral initiative based in Washington, DC, has listed 13 Bahraini initiatives as examples to address the Coronavirus pandemic...
PR This Week

stc Bahrain launches the FIRST virtual panel discussion on the financial sector digital readiness and challenges during COVID-19

stc Bahrain, a world class digital enabler, will be hosting a series of virtual panel discussions, bringing together industry leaders and government entities on...
PR This Week

Al-Hilal Healthcare Group launches Al-Hilal CARES

It is a model which intends to support the needy people across the Kingdom of Bahrain. Al Hilal considers this as its social responsibility...
PR This Week

Batelco Supports Productive Families through Collaboration to Produce 60,000 Face Masks

As part of its efforts to contribute towards serving members of society during this time, and in line with the efforts of the Royal...
Inside Bahrain

Traffic introduces drone to enhance awareness among road users

In an unprecedented move, the General Directorate of Traffic has introduced a drone for a multi-language awareness campaign for road users to promote traffic...
Inside Bahrain

Bahrain’s efforts to deal with COVID-19 impact on workers praised

Director General of the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), Antonio Vitorino, praised the efforts made by the Kingdom of Bahrain to rectify the conditions...
iGA

Update your official listed address conveniently through Bahrain.bh!

If you’re looking for the most convenient method of updating government records of your official address, then your best bet would be to do...
Inside Bahrain

Industry Minister inspects new exhibition centre project’s site

Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism and Board of Directors Chairman of the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA), Zayed bin Rashid Al Zayani,...
PR This Week

stc Bahrain and NEC Payments partner to launch Bahrain’s first mobile wallet Prepaid MasterCard

Setting a new benchmark in mobile payment solutions; stc Bahrain, a world class digital enabler, has partnered with NEC Payments, a regional leader in...
PR This Week

Zain partners Mentor Arabia Foundation to launch #StayZain campaign

Zain Group, a leading mobile telecom innovator in eight markets across the Middle East and Africa, has teamed up with the Mentor Arabia Foundation,...
Sports This Week

BRAVE Combat Federation will expand into professional boxing

The fastest-growing MMA organization in the world is set to take the world of boxing by storm. BRAVE Combat Federation has announced that, in...
Inside Bahrain

Bahrain’s efforts to combat COVID-19 highlighted at WHO virtual session

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has today held its 73rd session via video-conference for the first time. Health Minister Faeqa bint Said Al-Saleh joined representatives of...
Entrepreneurial Journey

Always Banish Negative Thoughts from Mind by Dhananjay Mahadev Datar

The decade of 1995 gave a strange turn to my life. I describe that period with the borrowed title of a movie- The good,...
© GO ALIVE MEDIA
MORE STORIES
Negative thoughts

Always Banish Negative Thoughts from Mind by Dhananjay Mahadev Datar

AI Video Conferencing

AI in Global Video Conferencing Industry by Dr. Jassim Haji

Volvo S60

The S60 named “Best Midsize Executive Sedan” at the 2020 Middle...

stc and NEC first Bahrain mobile Prepaid Mastercard

stc Bahrain and NEC Payments partner to launch Bahrain’s first mobile...