Sunday, May 17, 2020
UPDA Tawasul App

Urban Planning and Development Authority (UPDA) Now Taking Your Enquiries on ‘Tawasul’!

Users of the national suggestions and complaints system, Tawasul will be happy to know that another government entity, the Urban Planning and Development Authority (UPDA),has joined the Tawasul system and  is now available to receive enquiries or suggestions from the public through the system’s various channels. Enquiries on issues such as zoning, mapping, and planning can now be directed to the UPDA through Tawasul, an assurance that the entity is receiving the messages.

The move is in line with UPDA’s commitment to elevating the quality of its services, improving government performance, and providing prompt responses based on the opinions and feedback of stakeholders.

Since its launch, Tawasul is one of the most efficient and convenient channels for receiving suggestions and complaints related to government entities in the Kingdom. Every entity listed on Tawasul has assigned a dedicated team to handle enquiries, providing prompt and effective responses to comments from beneficiaries. With the UPDA joining the system, citizens, residents, and investors now have a new channel to use in communicating with the authority.

Users can access Tawasul to communicate with 40 governmental entities by visiting the National Portal bahrain.bh/tawasul. The Tawasul app is also available for download on bahrain.bh/apps.

For more information, the public is welcomed to call 80008001.

Previous articleLMRA Announces Amnesty for Migrant Workers
Next article“UAE Storytime” Ramadan initiative gives life to story-telling through augmented reality

RELATED ARTICLES

iGA

Ramadan with Islamiyat App!

In the spirit of the holy month of giving, the Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) offers the time to live and enjoy the month’s...
Read more
iGA

You Can Now Get Contact Tracing Notification on “BeAware Bahrain” App

The “BeAware Bahrain” app now started allowing users to receive Coronavirus (COVID-19) contact tracing notifications. Whenever a user may have come in contact with...
Read more
iGA

Bahrain exports BD579 Million Worth of Products of National Origins during Q1 2020

The Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) issued its foreign trade report of first quarter 2020, encompassing data on the balance of trade, imports, exports...
Read more
iGA

BeAware App Now Sending Contact Tracing Notifications

Over the past two weeks, the data of individuals for whom registration through the BeAware Bahrain app is optional has been automatically collected, and...
Read more
iGA

e-Bracelets Distributed to Help Combat COVID-19

In line with the directives of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and First Deputy...
Read more
iGA

Support preventing the spread of Coronavirus by downloading “BeAware Bahrain” Mobile application

The Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) in collaboration with the National Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus (COVID-19), has officially launched an app to support...
Read more

MOST READ

Urban Planning and Development Authority (UPDA) Now Taking Your Enquiries on ‘Tawasul’!

iGA
Users of the national suggestions and complaints system, Tawasul will be happy to know that another government entity, the Urban Planning and Development Authority...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

LMRA Announces Amnesty for Migrant Workers

Ms. Shereen Al Saati, Director of Grievances & protection, LMRA recently detailed about the amnesty for expats by the LMRA. This is the first...
PR This Week

Diyar Al Muharraq Announcing Completion of Deerat Al Oyoun Infrastructure to Accommodate Donated Mosque

Diyar Al Muharraq, one of the largest real estate development companies in the Kingdom of Bahrain, is announcing the completion of all infrastructure works...
Inside Bahrain

HM the King hails national efforts to serve Bahrain

His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa has today received at Al-Safriya Palace National Guard President General His Highness Shaikh Mohammed bin Isa Al-Khalifa...
Inside Bahrain

National Taskforce for Combating Coronavirus highlights measures taken to mitigate spread of COVID-19

The National Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus (COVID-19) held a press conference at the Crown Prince Centre for Training and Medical Research at the...
PR This Week

ID Card eService Transactions Up 310% in 2020

The Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) announced that ID card eService transactions have increased significantly in 2020 compared with last year. The spike follows...
Entrepreneurial Journey

Teach Entrepreneurship at an Early Age by Dhananjay Mahadev Datar

Once I was having a conversation with my friend at his home over a cup of tea. My friend happened to be an entrepreneur...
Inside Bahrain

Brazil and Spain co-winners of UNESCO King Hamad bin Isa Prize for the Use of ICT in Education

The co-winners of the 11th edition of the UNESCO King Hamad bin Isa Prize for the Use of ICT in Education has been announced. The...
Sports This Week

BREEF President Hails Decision to Postpone World Championship to Protect Participants’ Health

The International Equestrian Federation (FEI) has announced postponing the World Championship for a year after discussions through a video call with the Italian Equestrian...
PR This Week

Sharing is caring, KHK Heroes supports the Bahrain Parents Care Society

An initiative of His Highness Shaikh Khaled bin Hamad Al Khalifa, KHK Heroes call on the nation for a united cause, helping those most...
PR This Week

stc launching AgileWAN in collaboration with NOKIA offering a complete managed SD-WAN service

As a world-class digital leader, supporting its business customers to embark on the exciting journey of digital transformation, stc Bahrain partners with Nokia to...
PR This Week

Indian Ladies Association donates to “Feena_Khair” Campaign

Indian Ladies Association donated BD501 to Feena_Khair, the national fundraising campaign to fight Covid - 19. The amount was collected from the members as part...
PR This Week

RCM Distributes 500 Food Packets to Expat Labourers

On the occasion of the International Workers' Day, also known as Labour Day, which coincides this year with the Holy Month of Ramadan, the...
Inside Bahrain

Justice Ministry launches new documentation, certification appointment system

The Ministry of Justice, Islamic Affairs and Endowments has announced the launch of a WhatsApp-based appointment system for documentation and certification transactions. The service, to...
Tech

Carnegie Robotics retrofitted the airport’s floor-scrubbing robots with UV lights

Allegheny County Airport Authority CEO Christina Cassotis said the partnership with Pittsburgh-based Carnegie Robotics highlights how the burgeoning robotics sector in Pittsburgh works alongside...
© GO ALIVE MEDIA
MORE STORIES
Bahrain Red Crescent Society

KHK Heroes Challenge joins Bahrain Red Crescent Society for Ramadan Assistance

stc virtual ghabga

stc Bahrain hosts its first virtual staff Ghabga this Ramadan

BREEF President hails tournement postponement

BREEF President Hails Decision to Postpone World Championship to Protect Participants’...

RCM donates food packets to labourers

RCM Distributes 500 Food Packets to Expat Labourers