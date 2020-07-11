Saturday, July 11, 2020
HRH Premier Doctor

WHO supports HRH Premier’s award for distinguished doctors

His Royal Highness Prime Minister Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa has received a letter from the World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

In his letter, WHO Chief indicated that the Secretariat of WHO Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean would participate in HRH Premier’s award for distinguished doctors in therapeutic and medical research.

“We are pleased to accept the invitation to participate in and cooperate with the award committee, and to provide support for this Day (Bahraini Doctor’s Day) which is dedicated to honoring Bahraini competencies working in the field of health services,” Dr. Ghebreyesus said.

WHO Director-General expressed delight at participating in the first celebration to be held by Bahrain on November 4, 2020, marking the Bahraini Doctor’s Day, and the distribution of HRH Premier’s award for distinguished doctors in therapeutic and medical research.

WHO chief renewed congratulations to HRH the Prime Minister of the designation of the “Bahraini Doctor’s Day” to be observed on the first Wednesday of each November, noting that there is increasing evidence at the world level that the appreciation of the medical staff contributes to improving their performance.

