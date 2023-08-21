The world’s first electric, open-top hyper Barchetta – the breathtaking new B95

- Advertisement -

Automobili Pininfarina opens an exciting new chapter in its history at Monterey Car Week with the introduction of the world’s first pure-electric, open top hyper Barchetta – the breathtaking new B95.

The pure-electric hyper Barchetta is a design and technology masterpiece – the simplicity of its flowing open-topped bodywork contrasts with exquisite technical details to provide a dramatic interpretation of a classic racer, underpinned by pure-electric performance.

Automobili Pininfarina’s PURA design philosophy expresses an elegant silhouette and dramatic proportions, as demonstrated by the recently unveiled PURA Vision concept. The principles established here have been translated for B95, balancing inspiration from iconic classic race cars with futuristic elements, all while remaining true to the PURA philosophy.

B95 makes its world premiere at Monterey Car Week in August, presented alongside the Battista Edizione Nino Farina hyper GT, which debuted at Goodwood Festival of Speed in July, as well as the recently launched PURA Vision design concept.

- Advertisement -

Paolo Dellachà, Chief Executive Officer, Automobili Pininfarina, said: “This is the most exciting chapter of the Automobili Pininfarina story so far – we’re taking another big step forward. The introduction of the B95 is the third of three essential building blocks this summer for our brand. First, we introduced the Battista Edizione Nino Farina, an exclusive celebration of Pininfarina’s racing son – also the first Formula 1 World Champion.

“The launch of the PURA Vision design concept then unlocked a new design philosophy for all future models from our brand, across a spectrum of different segments. Now, our new Barchetta shows how these design principles can be applied – with a retro-futuristic vision fusing classic motorsport themes with the latest technological innovations, materials and processes.”

Handcrafting and deliveries of this limited-run masterpiece will begin in 2025, marking the 95th anniversary of Pininfarina SpA. The ‘B’ in its name stands for Barchetta, both elements combined creating the name Automobili Pininfarina B95.

Just ten examples will be made, each one meticulously curated between the Automobili Pininfarina design team in Cambiano and individual clients, ensuring complete exclusivity as no two will be the same. The beautiful showcar crafted for presentation first during Monterey Car Week is designed by the Automobili Pininfarina Design team and hand-made in Cambiano by the team of Pininfarina SpA artisans.

DESIGN INSPIRED BY PURA

The design of B95 is exemplified by full-width enveloping bodywork which wraps around into the front fenders. The high swage line gives the outer body a stunning muscular appearance. From within the cabin, it provides a feeling of safety and comfort while connecting occupants with their surroundings.

Dave Amantea, Chief Design Officer, Automobili Pininfarina, said: “Our PURA design philosophy has purity at its heart, a hallmark of the timeless designs of iconic vehicles from Pininfarina’s past. The Barchetta silhouette is instantly recognisable, but it was our job to make it beautiful. The mixture of classic proportions and exquisite detailing have allowed us to create something truly special. We’re allowing customers to drive a dream with B95 – something that defines the brand moving forward.”

The Automobili Pininfarina B95 represents a striking interpretation of a Barchetta body shape. The sleek, timeless lines contrasts with technical detailing to create a pure, beautiful design. The footprint of B95 is accentuated by the elegant body with open access to the sophisticated cabin.

Pronounced wheel arches emphasise the shape and power of the vehicle, enabling the design team to add extra shape to the connection between the arches, and the bodyside. This allows control of the reflections from the bodywork, which adds depth and quality to the design.

Viewed from above, the PURA design DNA is instantly recognisable. With no vehicle glasshouse, the Automobili Pininfarina design team has defined the cabin space with a surrounding loop, which incorporates the seats, adjustable aero screens and the domes behind each passenger. From this view, there are four clear lines that define the B95, showing a connection with the PURA Vision concept.

The open-top driving experience of B95 is enhanced by the world’s first electronically adjustable aero screens. Taking inspiration from vintage fighter planes, the clear polycarbonate designs feature intricately engineered and exposed aluminium supports and can be raised and lowered by the client to improve comfort while preserving design integrity.

Clients can order bespoke helmets, in a finish coordinated to match their chosen B95 specification. These accessories allow the driver to fully experience B95’s hyper car performance safely on road or track.

Paolo Pininfarina, Chairman of Pininfarina SpA, said: “The B95 is elegant, bold, beautiful, and innovative. Everything that defines a true Pininfarina design. It will be the perfect celebration of the 95th anniversary of Pininfarina, which has an unrivalled history creating rare icons that are now the most revered and sought-after collectors’ cars in the world. B95 will undoubtedly continue this legacy and also deliver a statement of intent for Automobili Pininfarina as it develops an incredible portfolio of new luxury electric cars.”

B95: LAUNCH CAR SPECIFICATION OVERVIEW

The main body of the unique B95 making its world debut in Monterey this year is finished in metallic Bronzo Superga, providing a dramatic contrast to the distinctive Giallo Arneis gloss section at the front and atop the driver’s dome, itself featuring Black Gloss ‘95’ lettering.

Extensive use of Black Exposed Signature Carbon delivers a technical 3D sculptural effect that contrasts from the elegant paintwork of the body. This same detailing of contrast can also be viewed around the carbon fibre splitter at the front and around the rear aero outlet.

The body finish is a flawless, multi-layered gloss, emphasising B95’s elegant silhouette. It combines gold metallic flakes to give it an incredible depth of colour. In the daytime, the accents appear gold in texture and colour, while at night it takes on a bronze hue, giving the impression of two different colours depending on the time of day.

To complete the exterior, B95 has new 20″ front / 21″ rear forged aluminium wheels finished in Matt Black and contrasting with exposed aluminium matt precision-polished outers. The centre lock rings are finished in brushed aluminium anodized in black, while the brake callipers are Giallo Arneis, matching the exterior accents.

The interior is the epitome of a classic race car meeting futuristic design, with a concept car-inspired dashboard and cabin environment that leaves occupants feeling safe and cossetted.

From the driver’s seat, the expansive dashboard appears to merge with the exterior, extending the distinctive lines of the hood into the cabin, as seen on the PURA Vision design concept.

Together with the sculptural carbon-fibre dashboard, a floating wing effect is created. The dashboard is upholstered in Tan Sustainable Luxury Leather with bespoke embossing, which contrasts with the brushed black aluminium anodised finish that features elsewhere.

The seats, also finished in the Tan Sustainable Luxury Leather, are inspired by those of a classic race car, designed to curve around the occupant. Both seats have been profiled to cosset the driver and passenger, ensuring comfort and protection, with a two-part design inspired by the seats found in PURA Vision, with unique aluminium inserts.

The headrests, featuring electro-welded Pininfarina logos, are finished in a Pied de Poule Houndstooth Luxury Textile while black and tan contrast stitching continues across the seats, door interiors and dash.

Sara Campagnolo, Colour and Materials Design Director, Automobili Pininfarina, said: “Crafting a unique combination of materials and finishes for our first coachbuilt car was an inspiring experience. The B95 represents a stunning symbiosis between classic motorsport and ‘retrofuturistic’ design themes. This allowed us to explore a range of ideas that offer unexpected, delightful contrasts. My team is particularly proud to have sourced and designed the exclusive, sustainable new material for the shoulder and headrest sections of B95’s seats. This ‘houndstooth’ design and exquisite material combination is inspired by the fashion world, elevating the luxurious nature of the B95 cockpit.”

Francesco Cundari, Interior Design Director, Automobili Pininfarina, said: “Driving the B95 will be an immersive experience like no other. It is the first ever hyper Barchetta and will feel like a cross between driving a modern F1 car and piloting a vintage fighter plane. While putting clients closer to the elements, they will feel really protected – they will feel the embrace of the car.”

There are unlimited bespoke opportunities for collectors specifying B95, ensuring each one of the 10 examples will be unique.

One of the most noticeable bespoke opportunities is the laser-engraved aluminium door plate, located on the outer edges of both doors and easily visible when entering and exiting the car. Finished in anodised black with bespoke B95 engraving in white, they add a sense of theatre to entering the hyper Barchetta.

Andrea Crespi, Chief Technical Officer, Automobili Pininfarina, said: “The Automobili Pininfarina B95 could have been created simply as an all-electric hyper Barchetta, however we wanted to make it so much more than that. We’ve selected the latest technology to make it a vehicle people desire to own, as well as a thrilling place to be. The application of technology to create our adjustable aero screens is inspired by two-wheel motor racing – ensuring this is a pioneering road car. This patented new technology enables the pure thrill of open-top driving, yet in comfort even at the high speed that the B95 is capable to reach.”

The B95 is powered by the same state-of-the-art powertrain that delivers breath-taking performance in the Battista hyper GT, but with a unique tune for such a unique vehicle. Accelerating from 0-60mph in less than 2 seconds, B95 has a top speed of more than 300km/h.

The world’s first pure-electric hyper Barchetta features a high-capacity 120 kWh lithium-ion battery generating peak power of 1400 kW (1900 PS). The T-shaped battery pack, which is liquid-cooled, is protected within a strong and lightweight carbon fibre housing and can be charged using DC fast chargers up to 270kW – for a 20-80% top up in as little as 25 mins.

This power is delivered to the road via four independent high-performance electric motors – one driving each wheel. Five distinct drive modes leverage Full Torque Vectoring technology to enable the driver to tailor power delivery and handling to suit their preference and driving conditions.

There is a choice of five driving modes to tailor the driving dynamics: Calma, Pura, Energica, Furiosa and Carattere, which are activated via a tactile, sporty rotary selector, located next to the steering wheel.

FAMILY OF IN-HOUSE EXPERTS

The B95 has been developed using decades of experience and expertise by Automobili Pininfarina’s in-house family of engineering and manufacturing experts in Italy. It was conceived, designed and developed in Italy and features advanced technologies pioneered at Automobili Pininfarina’s Digital Innovation Hub in Germany.

Automobili Pininfarina now employs 116 people across its engineering headquarters in Cambiano, Italy, and innovation hub in Munich, Germany, in a team that comprises more than 20 different nationalities, harnessing global expertise and experience to shape a new era in electric mobility.

B95 TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

PERFORMANCE

· Acceleration 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph): Under 2.0 seconds

· Power output: 1,900 hp (1,400 kW)

· Max. torque: 2,340 Nm

· Top speed: Over 300 km/h (186 mph)

· Drive: All-wheel drive with full torque vectoring

· Driving modes: Calma (Calm), Pura (Pure), Energica (Energetic), Furiosa (Furious), Carattere (Character)

· CO2 emissions in g/km: 0

BRAKES

· Brembo CCMR carbon-ceramic 390 mm discs with six-piston calipers front and rear

WHEELS

· Standard: 20-inch front and 21-inch rear forged aluminium wheel

TYRE

· Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2R

BODY

· Full-carbon fibre monocoque with carbon fibre body panels Aluminium crash structure front and rear

· Length: 4,912 mm

· Height: 1,214 mm

· Width: 2,035mm

· Wheelbase: 2,745 mm

BATTERY PACK

· Layout: T-shaped liquid-cooled lithium-ion battery pack in center tunnel and behind seats

· Battery energy: 120 kWh