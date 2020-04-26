You Can Now Get Contact Tracing Notification on “BeAware Bahrain” App

The “BeAware Bahrain” app now started allowing users to receive Coronavirus (COVID-19) contact tracing notifications. Whenever a user may have come in contact with an active case, the app will send push notifications via the app and SMS messages to the users mobile requesting them to be tested for their own health and safety. The success of this feature in locating suspected cases is a testament to the popularity of the app, which has been downloaded over 300,000 times. The App showcases the results of the coronavirus tests taken by the users. iGA has also distributed e-bracelets connected with the app, which contributes to enhancing its accuracy.

The app enables users in self-isolation to schedule their exit swab tests 3 days prior to the end of their isolation period via drive-through testing facility located at Bahrain International Exhibition and Convention Centre.

The “BeAware Bahrain” app was launched by Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) in line with its commitment to deploy modern technologies in combatting COVID-19. The contact tracing Bahraini made app “BeAware Bahrain” was launched in March 2020 enables the National Taskforce for Combatting the Coronavirus (COVID-19) to swiftly identify, trace back and notify people who have been in contact with someone who is showing symptoms of the COVID-19 virus. The app’s features include a host of real-time local and international statistics and updates, as well as a number of health services and instructions from relevant authorities. The application can be downloaded free of cost on iOS and Android platforms.

People are urged to support the efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 by downloading the free BeAware Bahrain app, available for iOS and Android, via the eGovernment Apps Store bahrain.bh/apps.

For more information, please contact the 80008001.