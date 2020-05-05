Zain Bahrain announces special Ramadan offers

Zain Bahrain, a leading telecoms operator in the Kingdom, welcomes the month of Ramadan by introducing special new offers to keep customers connected with family and friends and to double their subscription values during the holy month.

The Ramadan special offers will include doubling the customer GB’s upon subscribing for a postpaid plan or upgrading their plan, two months free rental fee upon subscribing to fiber packages, and two months free installment offer on particular devices.

The promotion will also include double draw points for every correct answer during Ramadan on the ‘Zain Mega contest,’ which offers Zain’s customers the chance to win exciting monthly prizes.

Zain Bahrain will also continue the ‘Spin & Win’ competition through Zain App and ‘Zain Delight’s’ fantastic promotion during Ramadan. Prepaid customers will also continue enjoying the ‘Renew & Win’ promotions, which offers Zain’s customer instant prices upon subscription and weekly raffles to win gold bars, smart TVs, smartphones, and a grand prize of $13,000.

Ammar Al Ketbi, Director of Consumer Marketing & Sales at Zain Bahrain, said, “Ramadan is a time of spiritual awareness as well as a time to connect and strengthen family bonds while keeping customers safe at home during the current situation. Reflecting on the spirit and values of Ramadan, Zain Bahrain is reaching out to its customers through a host of offers during the holy month. During this period, the launch of these special deals helps customers keep in touch with family and friends across the country while being at home safe, especially during the current epidemic situation.”

Zain Bahrain Customers can subscribe to Ramadan special offers through our eShop, Zain App, calling 36107555, or by visiting our shops.