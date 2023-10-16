Zain KSA and Huawei’s Groundbreaking Partnership Sets New Standard for Green Network Development

- Advertisement -

At the 2023 Global Mobile Broadband Forum (MBBF), Zain KSA and Huawei signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on green energy cooperation. The two parties set the strategic goal of “Green 5G, 5G for Green”. Based on the wireless network energy efficiency indicator (NEE2.0), the parties agreed to deploy systematic energy-efficient hardware and software solutions to support the green development of Zain KSA networks, representing further progress towards realizing the vision of energy saving, carbon reduction, and a sustainable future.

Zain KSA has been cooperating with Huawei in the green energy field for three years. Last year, Huawei’s solution helped Zain KSA reduce the electricity usage of its mobile networks by 28%. Now the two parties have reached a further agreement on innovating and applying energy-efficient hardware, introducing intelligent energy-saving technologies, and promoting energy saving and carbon reduction throughout the lifecycle of communications equipment to jointly promote the development of green industries and networks.

Zain KSA will work with Huawei to deploy energy-efficient hardware such as MetaAAUs and ultra-wideband RRUs on a large scale. Technologies like extremely large antenna array (ELAA), ultra-wideband power amplifiers, and RF algorithms will greatly improve network energy efficiency. Furthermore, the latest “0 bit, 0 watt” technology will achieve 99% ultra-deep module shutdown. Intelligent network energy-saving technologies: The two parties will collaborate to introduce the iPowerStar intelligent energy saving solution to complex networks with differentiated equipment energy efficiency, frequency band coverage, traffic volume, and enabled energy saving features. This will allow intelligent energy saving policies to be formulated, thus maximizing the energy efficiency of the entire network.

The two parties also agreed on the feasibility and leadership of Huawei’s energy-saving solutions. Looking ahead, the parties are committed to honoring the contract, continuously engaging in innovation and cooperation in green network development, and setting an example for the sustainable development of the industry.

The Global Mobile Broadband Forum 2023, themed at “Bring 5.5G into Reality”, is hosted by Huawei, together with its industry partners GSMA, GTI, and SAMENA. Held on October 10 and 11 in Dubai, UAE, this annual forum gathers mobile network carriers, vertical industry leaders, and ecosystem partners from around the world to explore the success of 5G commercialization and accelerate the commercial use of 5.5G.