Friday, January 17, 2020
AI Ecosystems

2020 predictions for AI trends by Dr. Jassim Haji

Artificial Intelligence has been the technology story in Bahrain and round the world during 2019 and it doesn’t look like the excitement is going away and it appears that it become a reality outside of science fiction.

Experts in the field predict these AI trends this 2020:

1. Predictive text should get better and better

Predictive text has been around for some time now, but by combining it with AI we may reach a point where the AI knows what you want to write before you do. “Smart” email predictive text is already being tested on programs like Gmail, for example.

If used correctly, this could help users speed up their writing significantly, and could be especially useful for those with physical conditions that make typing difficult. Of course, many people will find themselves typing out the full sentence anyway, even if the AI correctly predicted their intentions.

2. Human and AI cooperation increases

More and more of us will get used to the idea of working alongside AI-powered tools. Same with AI bots in our day-to-day working lives. Increasingly, tools will be built that allow us to make the most of our human skills – those which AI can’t quite manage yet – such as imaginative, design, strategy, and communication skills. While augmenting them with super-fast analytics abilities fed by vast datasets that are updated in real-time.

For many of us, this will mean learning new skills. We may also learn new ways to use our skills alongside these new robotic and software-based tools. The IDC predicts that by 2025, 75% of organizations will be investing in employee retraining. This is in order to fill skill gaps caused by the need to adopt AI. This trend will become increasingly apparent throughout 2020. If your employer isn’t investing in AI tools and training, it might be worth considering how well placed they are to grow over the coming years.

3. Quantum computing will supercharge AI

Another trend to watch in 2020 will be advancements in quantum computing and AI. Quantum computing promises to revolutionize many aspects of computer science and could be used to supercharge AI in the future.

Quantum computing holds out the hope of dramatically improving the speed and efficiency of how we generate, store, and analyze enormous amounts of data. This could have enormous potential for big data, machine learning, AI, and privacy.

4. Facial recognition will appear in more places

Facial recognition appears to be en vogue at the moment. It is popping up in many aspects of our lives. It is also being adopted by both private and public organizations for various purposes, including surveillance.

Artificial Intelligence is increasingly being employed to help recognize individuals and track their locations and movements. Some programs in development can even help detect individual people by analyzing their gait and heartbeat.

 

by Dr. Jassim Haji

Previous articleDon’t hurt others’ Self-Esteem by Dhananjay Mahadev Datar
Next articleBatelco Expands its Cloud Connect Solutions by Introducing Google Cloud Interconnect

RELATED ARTICLES

Management Principles

Predictions For The Digital Revolution by Dr. Jassim Haji

Analysts believe, 2019 is going to be the year for business enterprises who have been waiting to finally get on board to witness a...
Read more
Management Principles

Ultimate quantum computing solutions by Dr. Jassim Haji

According to a research, there is 2.5 exabytes of data every day which is equivalent to 250,000 Libraries of Congress or the content of 5...
Read more
Management Principles

AI Knowledge & Expertise by Dr. Jassim Haji

Artificial Intelligence (AI) qualified and skillful individuals are headhunted all over the world and even more than university students. Here in the kingdom we...
Read more
Management Principles

What are non-technology components of AI and ML by Dr. Jassim Haji

There is a wide perception that Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning is only about programming and Data science, but what are the other essential...
Read more
Management Principles

Children’s Cognitive Development By Dr. Jassim Haji

New 20th century gadgets such as: cell phones, tablets, and laptops, children have more ways than ever to immerse themselves in the digital world....
Read more
Management Principles

Combat Climate Change with AI

As we’ve seen in the past few days world-wide that the climate change is the biggest challenge facing the planet. It will need every...
Read more

MOST READ

2020 predictions for AI trends by Dr. Jassim Haji

Management Principles
Artificial Intelligence has been the technology story in Bahrain and round the world during 2019 and it doesn’t look like the excitement is going...
Read more
iGA

Muharraq’s ID Card Service Center Now Closed on Saturdays

If you’re living in Muharraq and were looking to visit the ID Card Service Center, heads up: the center is no longer opens on...
PR This Week

NPRA holds awareness campaign

The Nationality, Passports and Residence Affairs (NPRA) organised an awareness campaign for expatriate communities. The Labour and Social Development Ministry and the Labour Market...
Tech

Sony Middle East & Africa adds Super-Large Sized TVs for its MASTER Series

Sony Middle East & Africa has upped its flagship MASTER Series in Bahrain with the launch of the new Z9G 8K LED and A9G...
PR This Week

“Bahrain Zakat Issues” symposium kicks off

Minister of Justice, Islamic Affairs and Endowments Shaikh Khalid bin Ali bin Abdullah Al Khalifa has emphasised the great importance given to Zakat (almsgiving)...
Spotlight

The Musical Life of Acceptance & Love, Interview with Isa Najem

Bahrain’s own Isa Najem has raised the prestige of the Kingdom in the global music platform by winning the “Best Original Music Score” by...
Entrepreneurial Journey

Don’t hurt others’ Self-Esteem by Dhananjay Mahadev Datar

Once, on a holiday, one of our stores was more crowded than usual and there was a crowd in front of the billing counter....
PR This Week

The Lakes Mosque inaugurated in Riffa Views

Chairman of the Sunni Endowments Council, Dr. Shaikh Rashid bin Mohammed Al-Hajeri inaugurated the Lakes Mosque in Riffa Views. Dr. Al-Hajeri also visited the three...
Inside Bahrain

Bahrain committed to enhancing health care system

The health care system in Bahrain has accomplished great achievements during the past decade and the government is fully committed to continue to enhance...
PR This Week

Representatives Council and Tamkeen signs agreement to train 40 Bahrainis

The Representatives Council’s Secretariat-General and the Labour Fund (Tamkeen) signed an agreement. It is to train 40 Bahrainis to work at MPs’ offices temporarily. Secretary-General...
Wheels and Gears

Introducing the ALL-New 2020 KIA Niro Hybrid in Bahrain

Bin Hindi Motors, the exclusive distributor of KIA MOTORS in Bahrain recently unveiled the enhanced New 2020 Niro Hybrid in the Kingdom. From every angle,...
PR This Week

Batelco Expands its Cloud Connect Solutions by Introducing Google Cloud Interconnect

Batelco, the leading digital solutions provider in the Kingdom has expanded its cloud connect solutions portfolio with the introduction of Google Cloud Interconnect. The...
Beauty

Avoid these skin mistakes during Winter

Dry skin and winter season are quite the duo and there are mistakes that can make our skin worse. Here’s a guide to understand...
PR This Week

BRCS organises workshop

Bahrain Red Crescent Society (BRCS) confirmed it keenness to continue its humanitarian work to support needy families in Bahrain. "The Society currently provides assistance to...
Uncategorized

Bahrain Fintech Bay to host “OpenX 2020” Open Banking Conference

Bahrain FinTech Bay will host “OpenX 2020” an Open Banking conference held under the patronage of the Central Bank of Bahrain. The conference will...
© GO ALIVE MEDIA
MORE STORIES
Batelco Google Cloud Interconnect Launch

Batelco Expands its Cloud Connect Solutions by Introducing Google Cloud Interconnect

Dhananjay Mahadev Datar, CMD, Al Adil Group, UAE Bahrain,Oman Saudi Arabia & India.

Don’t hurt others’ Self-Esteem by Dhananjay Mahadev Datar

Beaty Skin Care tips for the Winter

Avoid these skin mistakes during Winter

Pitta Dosha, Energy of Transformation

Pitta Dosha