2020 predictions for AI trends by Dr. Jassim Haji

Artificial Intelligence has been the technology story in Bahrain and round the world during 2019 and it doesn’t look like the excitement is going away and it appears that it become a reality outside of science fiction.

Experts in the field predict these AI trends this 2020:

1. Predictive text should get better and better

Predictive text has been around for some time now, but by combining it with AI we may reach a point where the AI knows what you want to write before you do. “Smart” email predictive text is already being tested on programs like Gmail, for example.

If used correctly, this could help users speed up their writing significantly, and could be especially useful for those with physical conditions that make typing difficult. Of course, many people will find themselves typing out the full sentence anyway, even if the AI correctly predicted their intentions.

2. Human and AI cooperation increases

More and more of us will get used to the idea of working alongside AI-powered tools. Same with AI bots in our day-to-day working lives. Increasingly, tools will be built that allow us to make the most of our human skills – those which AI can’t quite manage yet – such as imaginative, design, strategy, and communication skills. While augmenting them with super-fast analytics abilities fed by vast datasets that are updated in real-time.

For many of us, this will mean learning new skills. We may also learn new ways to use our skills alongside these new robotic and software-based tools. The IDC predicts that by 2025, 75% of organizations will be investing in employee retraining. This is in order to fill skill gaps caused by the need to adopt AI. This trend will become increasingly apparent throughout 2020. If your employer isn’t investing in AI tools and training, it might be worth considering how well placed they are to grow over the coming years.

3. Quantum computing will supercharge AI

Another trend to watch in 2020 will be advancements in quantum computing and AI. Quantum computing promises to revolutionize many aspects of computer science and could be used to supercharge AI in the future.

Quantum computing holds out the hope of dramatically improving the speed and efficiency of how we generate, store, and analyze enormous amounts of data. This could have enormous potential for big data, machine learning, AI, and privacy.

4. Facial recognition will appear in more places

Facial recognition appears to be en vogue at the moment. It is popping up in many aspects of our lives. It is also being adopted by both private and public organizations for various purposes, including surveillance.

Artificial Intelligence is increasingly being employed to help recognize individuals and track their locations and movements. Some programs in development can even help detect individual people by analyzing their gait and heartbeat.

by Dr. Jassim Haji