Sunday, May 24, 2020
AI Video Conferencing

AI in Global Video Conferencing Industry by Dr. Jassim Haji

When I did my dissertation project of the Masters degree 20 years ago on Video Conferencing, the market and business were not prepared to accept the technology and cost of technology, cameras, speakers and high speed links were too expensive. However, this has changed and became part of every business and individuals daily life.

The global video conferencing industry is expected to gain traction during the coronavirus outbreak. As the enterprises and government organizations are considering video conferencing as an ultimate solution to connect with remote workers, customers, and employees; and, at the same time, it prevents direct contact with the people.

There are several factors that have been driving the market growth since the last decade, such as the increasing focus of companies towards the expansion of their businesses in the global market and in the management of the workforce in various subsidiaries. However, the outbreak of the coronavirus has impacted the video conferencing market positively. The ban on travel has limited the reach of the enterprises in the foreign market, which in turn, has increased the adoption of video conferencing software. Companies are adopting an innovative recruitment process at such time by engaging video conferences. The government, on the other hand, is using video conferencing software to connect with doctors and administrative people of their region and also of other countries.

Global video conferencing industry report is segmented based on its end-user into government and commercial sector. As the countries are announcing a lockdown of their respective states continuously and urging enterprises to offer work from home facilities to its employees; the adoption rate of video conferencing software is getting increased. The government of a number of countries has put a restriction of trade and travel, owing to which the MNCs are adopting video conferencing software to engage their clients. Such moves are expected to trigger the video conferencing market during the pandemic.

In addition, the effect of COVID-19 on the video conferencing industry is analyzed from a geographical standpoint by including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World in the report. Asia-Pacific is contributing a major role in the growth of the video conferencing market during this pandemic situation. China, Japan, South Korea, and India have been experiencing damage in the economy due to the rapid spread of the coronavirus. Chinese economy hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak and the country has lockdown itself since more than a month. Moreover, after the sever outbreak of COVID-19 in Europe, countries including Italy, Denmark, Spain, Germany, France are under complete lockdown. The government is engaged in arranging a platform for employees, students, in order to revive the country from this outbreak.

Video conferencing is one such solution that has been called out by the companies and government organizations under this arrangement. The market players are also reaching out to the enterprises and government organizations to expand their services in the country. In February 2020, Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has lifted the 40-minute limit on video calls for its free version in China.

Dr. Jassim Hajiby Dr. Jassim Haji

Previous articleUpdate your official listed address conveniently through Bahrain.bh!
Next articleAlways Banish Negative Thoughts from Mind by Dhananjay Mahadev Datar

RELATED ARTICLES

Management Principles

Big Data Analysis of Coronavirus Impact by Dr. Jassim Haji

We have been discussing for the past 24 months amongst Artificial Intelligence experts, that Health and Education sectors in the Middle East need to...
Read more
Management Principles

AI to Combat Corona Virus by Dr. Jassim Haji

Artificial Intelligence (AI), Chatbots, Face Recognition and other technologies are proving to be our best hope of fighting Corona Virus and future outbreaks. Let...
Read more
Management Principles

AI to Forecast and Predict by: Dr. Jassim Haji

While the world is fire-fighting the COVID-19 virus epidemic and not learning from many past disasters to establish a scientific Disaster Recovery Plans, it...
Read more
Management Principles

Future Classrooms by Jassim Haji

Many schools and universities in Bahrain and around the world have closed doors and cancelled classes amid Corornavirus concerns. This opens the door for...
Read more
Management Principles

AI for the Maritime Industry by Jassim Haji

Bahrain’s history in shipping goes back all the way to 1883, with pioneers in the industry such as: Kanoo, ASRY, Maersk and BMMI.  Hence,...
Read more
Management Principles

AI for Cyber Security by Dr. Jassim Haji

AI provides a great layer of sophistication to Cyber security in the future. However, it also makes the life of people in the industry...
Read more

MOST READ

Traffic introduces drone to enhance awareness among road users

Inside Bahrain
In an unprecedented move, the General Directorate of Traffic has introduced a drone for a multi-language awareness campaign for road users to promote traffic...
Read more
Inside Bahrain

13 Bahraini initiatives listed as examples to address COVID-19 pandemic

The Open Government Partnership, an international multilateral initiative based in Washington, DC, has listed 13 Bahraini initiatives as examples to address the Coronavirus pandemic...
PR This Week

stc Bahrain launches the FIRST virtual panel discussion on the financial sector digital readiness and challenges during COVID-19

stc Bahrain, a world class digital enabler, will be hosting a series of virtual panel discussions, bringing together industry leaders and government entities on...
Inside Bahrain

HRH Premier directs education ministry to coordinate with private schools regarding assessment methods

His Royal Highness Prime Minister Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa has directed the Ministry of Education to coordinate with private schools so that...
Sports This Week

BRAVE Combat Federation will expand into professional boxing

The fastest-growing MMA organization in the world is set to take the world of boxing by storm. BRAVE Combat Federation has announced that, in...
PR This Week

Al-Hilal Healthcare Group launches Al-Hilal CARES

It is a model which intends to support the needy people across the Kingdom of Bahrain. Al Hilal considers this as its social responsibility...
PR This Week

400,000 meals distributed to expatriate workers during Ramadan

The Capital Governorate has overseen, in cooperation with the Police Directorate, the distribution of 400,000 Iftar meals to expatriate workers, within the ‘Feena Khair’...
Inside Bahrain

The National Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus (COVID-19) stresses importance of continuing to adhere to social distancing guidelines during Eid Al-Fitr holidays

The National Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus (COVID-19) held a press conference at the Crown Prince Centre for Training and Medical Research at the...
Inside Bahrain

HM King hails Bahraini businessmen’s national role

His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa  hailed Bahrain Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI), commending its role in revitalizing the trade and industrial...
iGA

Update your official listed address conveniently through Bahrain.bh!

If you’re looking for the most convenient method of updating government records of your official address, then your best bet would be to do...
Inside Bahrain

Industry Minister inspects new exhibition centre project’s site

Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism and Board of Directors Chairman of the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA), Zayed bin Rashid Al Zayani,...
Inside Bahrain

Bahrain’s efforts to deal with COVID-19 impact on workers praised

Director General of the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), Antonio Vitorino, praised the efforts made by the Kingdom of Bahrain to rectify the conditions...
PR This Week

stc Bahrain and NEC Payments partner to launch Bahrain’s first mobile wallet Prepaid MasterCard

Setting a new benchmark in mobile payment solutions; stc Bahrain, a world class digital enabler, has partnered with NEC Payments, a regional leader in...
PR This Week

KHK Heroes support Batelco Child Welfare Home with Al Osra Restaurant meals

KHK Heroes volunteers are supporting the Batelco Child Welfare Home with the delivery of meals provided by Al Osra Restaurant's Feed the Needy Campaign. Opened...
PR This Week

KHK Heroes extends further support to UCO Parents Care Centre

UCO Parents Care Centre was founded in 1994 as an initiative of UCO Marine Contracting Co. and with support of the Ministry of Health...
© GO ALIVE MEDIA
MORE STORIES
UCO Parents Care Centre

KHK Heroes extends further support to UCO Parents Care Centre

Negative thoughts

Always Banish Negative Thoughts from Mind by Dhananjay Mahadev Datar

update address through bahrain.bh

Update your official listed address conveniently through Bahrain.bh!

Volvo S60

The S60 named “Best Midsize Executive Sedan” at the 2020 Middle...