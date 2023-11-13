Al Hilal Healthcare organized Defeat diabetes walkathon 23 to mark diabetes awareness month

- Advertisement -

Al Hilal Healthcare Group has always valued corporate social responsibility towards the people of Bahrain. As a part of Diabetes Awareness Month, this year once again, Al Hilal organized the ‘Defeat Diabetes Walkathon’23’ at Dohat Arad Park on Friday, 10th November 2023, in association with Solidarity, Bahrain, and supported by Mega Mart & Amakin. The event started with a Zumba session lasting for half an hour. The walkathon marked Diabetes Awareness Month under this year’s slogan, “Together Let’s Defeat Diabetes.” It aimed to spread awareness about Diabetes in Bahrain. More than 1500 people participated in the walk to encourage awareness of Diabetes and made it a triumphant event.

Dr. P A Mohammed, Chairman of Al Hilal Healthcare Group, flagged off the event along with other guests. Other special guests were Mr. Jawad Mohammed – CEO of Solidarity Bahrain and Mr. Jai Prakash Pandey – Chief Business Development Officer of Solidarity Bahrain.

The CEO of Al Hilal Healthcare Group – Dr. Sharath Chandran, Vice President – Mr. Asif Mohammad, Mr. Franco Francis – Branch Head of Al Hilal Hospital Muharaq under whom the event was organized, and Finance Manager – CA Sahal Jamaludheen, were also present. The total walking distance covered was 3 kilometers in the park at 7:30 am. Hundreds of people walked together wearing Al Hilal T-shirts and Caps and supported the cause. This event marked one of the most successful walkathons in Bahrain. Certificate of participation and full body checkup coupons were given to all the participants on completing the walk.

Dr. P A Mohammed, Chairman of Al Hilal Healthcare Group, appreciated the participants andmentioned: “I would like to thank and appreciate all the participants who believe in a healthy lifestyle. It’s overwhelming to see such an energetic group of people who think defeating Diabetes by adopting a healthy lifestyle is possible. Al Hilal Group will also continue to organize events like these in the future.”

- Advertisement -

Dr. Sharath Chandran – CEO of Al Hilal Healthcare Group, extended his gratitude to the chief guests and the participants. He also mentioned: ” I am pleased that people prioritize their health, and Al Hilal will continue to create such platforms to spread awareness.”

Al Hilal Group organized several other events as a part of Diabetes Awareness Month. The group plans to organize the ‘Defeat Diabetes Cyclothon’ on 24th November 2023 at Zallaq Beach. It will continue to do so in the future to increase awareness about the importance of health in the Kingdom of Bahrain.