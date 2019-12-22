Al Zayani Investments enters in to the Food and Beverage Industry with Costa Coffee

Costa Coffee, the iconic UK-based coffee shop company, and Al Zayani Investments Group, announced a new franchise partnership. The newly established Al Zayani Investments F&B arm – Al Zayani Foods SPC, have been granted exclusive development rights to Costa Coffee in the Kingdom of Bahrain. Costa Coffee, is a global success story with nearly 4,000 stores across 32 countries. Al Zayani Investments Group, known for their diversified portfolio of ventures, have taken their entrepreneurial success into the new line of business with a strong and positive agenda of action.

The partnership of Costa and Al Zayani is perfectly matched with Costa’s commitment to delivering outstanding handcrafted coffee, healthy menu choices and exceptional customer service aligned with the Al Zayani philosophy of providing the highest quality products and services to its valued customers while employing the highest standards of work ethic. The first store under the new partnership, planned to open later in December of this year at the

Bahrain City Centre, will reflect local tastes and preferences, including homegrown specialties and twists on old classics, backed by talented baristas, great service and an ambience of comfort. Al Zayani Foods will be building new Costa Coffee stores across Bahrain which reflect these joint values and commitment to great tasting coffee.

“With growing choices available, modern coffee consumers are becoming more and more discerning. However, once you establish a reputation and commitment to quality customers will walk past competitors to get to what we believe is the best coffee they have had,” said Nawaf Khalid Al Zayani, Chairman of Al Zayani Investments and Al Zayani Foods. “Costa Coffee believes that everyone deserves great coffee and it is our endeavor to live up to that promise. We share the same values, to put the customer at the heart of everything we do. These shared ideals and commitment to quality are the foundation of our partnership, and the reason we look forward to an enduring, and mutually inspiring relationship. This is an exciting time for Al Zayani and we are looking forward to relaunching the Costa Coffee brand in the Kingdom of Bahrain”