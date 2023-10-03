Alshaya Group launched the Aura, its exclusive customer loyalty program

- Advertisement -

Alshaya Group (Alshaya), one of the world’s leading international franchise operators, has officially launched Aura, its exclusive customer loyalty programme, in Bahrain. The innovative new scheme lets customers redeem points and unlock benefits across a uniquely wide choice of over 70 brands, with points earned both in-store and online.

The launch in Bahrain follows the successful launch of the programme in Qatar, Kuwait, UAE and KSA, with the number of members already reaching over 7 million within the course of just 18 months.

John Hadden, Chief Executive Officer – Alshaya Group said: “We’re proud and extremely excited to introduce our world-class loyalty programme to customers in Bahrain. Aura is a one-stop incentive designed for our customers to receive exceptional value from the brands they love and is our way of thanking them for their loyalty and letting them know that they are special.

“With Aura on track to be the biggest loyalty programme in the region, our Aura members in Bahrain can earn and use points when they visit KSA – as well as our other member countries – and of course, those visiting Bahrain can benefit too.”

Aura members can earn and redeem points across their favourite brands, access a range of personalised shopping, dining, and lifestyle experiences, and receive priority notification of promotions and sales events across a portfolio that includes H&M, American Eagle, Mothercare, Victoria’s Secret, The Cheesecake Factory, P.F. Chang’s, Shake Shack, Bath & Body Works, Boots, M·A·C, Pottery Barn, and West Elm. Members also get the chance to earn points through the brands’ e-commerce sites.

Aura membership is open to everyone aged 18 and above. It is free, quick, and easy to join, and members can use the Aura MENA app to track their benefits and access their rewards. Joining is as simple as downloading the app from the App Store or Google Play or registering for Aura in any participating Alshaya store or restaurant.

From fashion to beauty, home furnishings to dining, members collect points every time they spend. Points can be used for future purchases or to access experiences such as a personalised gourmet treat, a bespoke shopping experience or a pampering beauty treatment.

The more customers shop with Alshaya brands the more benefits they can unlock. With so many brands in the Aura programme, members can enjoy unmatched opportunities to earn points.

1. Aura Hello is the entry point membership and is for holders of 1 to 5,999 tier points

2. Aura Star is for holders of 6,000 to 23,999 tier points. Star members will earn points faster: 1.5 x than Hello

3. Aura VIP, the top tier of Aura, starts with 24,000 tier points, gives access to VIP membership benefits, and earns points even faster: 2 x that of Hello

Aura members will be able to earn and redeem rewards wherever they shop across the GCC, as each of these markets is included in the Aura programme.