AMH Signs Agreement with EMS Emirates Company

American Mission Hospital (AMH) have signed an agreement with Energy Management Services-Emirates Company (EMS) from UAE with local support of Mohammed Jalal & Sons group for providing consultancy services in Energy Value Study (EVS) for their new state of the art King Hamad American Mission Hospital Project in Aali.

American Mission Hospital has been providing healthcare for the people of Bahrain for over 120 years. It has a proven track record. They are coming up with the New hospital in Aali as part of expanding into a Teaching and Research Institution. The ideals by which AMH was first established have remained unchanged for over a century. Providing quality and affordable healthcare based on the biblical principles of Compassion, Grace and Love. The New premises will be the biggest private hospital complex to complete by 2022.

Hospital will be built to have 57,000 Sq. Mtr., it will include Maternity and Children’s block as well as Multispecialty block including intensive care Unit, diagnostics center (full fledged laboratory and imaging center), infertility center, 300- seat auditorium for meeting and conferences as well as a special needs children’s development assessment and treatment center. Tie up with the leading medical education university Around 400 parking is another unique feature of this facility.

Speaking on the occasion Dr. George Cherian, CEO of AMH said the impact on the environment must be taken in to consideration based on sustainability aspects of future generations and should be ECO friendly. By initiating this study AMH is aiming to achieve LEED certification and leadership in Energy efficiency.

Mr. Sami Jalal, Director of Mohammed Jalal Group highlighted that this AMH project uses latest energy saving technology. With the help of the consultancy provided by EMS, complimenting the 2030 vision of Govt of Bahrain in alternative energy.

Energy Management Services

Energy Management Services (EMS) established in 1991. Serving the region providing energy efficiency solutions with feasible cost reduction on capital and operational expenses. EMS provided their services on iconic projects like Burj Khalifa, 150 plus number Etisalat Buildings, Dewa Solar Innovation Centre, Aramco and City Centre across GCC region.

Mr. Harris Sanoo, Energy Specialist representing EMS stated that they will be implementing latest Energy efficiency Technology based on their long term experience in the region and are happy to associate with a noble project like new American Mission Hospital.