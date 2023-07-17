The 2nd anniversary of Hilton Garden Inn Bahrain Bay celebrated

- Advertisement -

Hilton Garden Inn Bahrain Bay opened its doors on July 15th 2021. Comprising of 192 rooms, including 35 suites with a charming view of Bahrain Bay; the hotel also has 3 meeting rooms, gym, an infinity swimming pool and terrace offering guests a picturesque view. Located in the heart of Manama, close to all major business centers and connected to The Avenues-Bahrain, Hilton Garden Inn Bahrain Bay has become one of the most prominent hotels in Bahrain catering to the needs of business and leisure travelers alike.

On this momentous occasion, General Manager Manuela Brode, expressed her delight at the hotel’s 2nd anniversary celebration: “Today marks 2 years since the opening of Hilton Garden Inn, Bahrain Bay. Our goal has been to provide our guests with a unique experience from the very beginning. As we celebrate this day, I thank our hotel dedicated team and guests from around the world for the trust they have shown us over the last 2 years. We are thrilled to have our first hotel guests joining this special event in person.

The last two years have been a wonderful success and we thank all stakeholder for the continues support. We managed to win several awards internal and external, we are particularly proud to be named as Great Place To Work Top 10 in Bahrain.”

To celebrate their 2nd anniversary, Hilton Garden Inn, Bahrain Bay has been conducting events and activities throughout the month of July including various exciting offers for stay and dine-in, themed dinner nights at their restaurant Together & Co.

- Advertisement -

On July 15th, media professionals, the hotel’s management, guests, and visitors walked the red carpet and kickstarted the anniversary celebration by serving the hotel’s signature welcome drinks “Ruman-Fizz’ created by hotel’s own barista. Music, photo booth, raffle draw and various amazing activities have been on display throughout the afternoon.

Worth mentioning, Hilton Garden Inn Bahrain Bay, is the first Hilton brand to in Bahrain to open since more than 18 years, adjoining The Avenues- Bahrain, Hilton Garden Inn is a family hotel located in the heart of Manama close to all major business hubs providing business and family travelers function and leisure.