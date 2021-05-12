BACA Announces the beginning of Handicrafts Workshops Program

The Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities (BACA) has announced today, 11 May 2021, the beginning of registration for the workshops and training program at Al Jasra Handicraft Center, those interested in crafts and Handiworks can register in the various workshops. The series of workshops will start after Eid Al-Fitr holiday on 22 May and will continue until early September. Registration is via BACA’s official website on www.culture.gov.bh

Traditional handicrafts are one of the most important elements of the intangible heritage, an exceptional material investment considering that each reproduction is unique depending on social, geographical, environmental eco-systematic factors. Cultural institutions are moving towards sustaining handicrafts, protecting them from extinction and preserving these crafts as core elements of national heritage.

Through the “Made in Bahrain” initiative, the Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities revisits the visual and functional identity of Bahraini handmade products as a cultural expression that has stood the test of time and is reflective of national identity.

In addition, the workshops and handicraft training program includes 10 traditional and contemporary crafts’ workshops aimed at training participants in traditional handicrafts in the Kingdom of Bahrain and creative industries, including: Al-Naqda, palm leaves Weaving, Clay Shaping (pottery), hand embroidery, silver crafting, Macrameweaving, Resin formation.



