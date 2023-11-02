Bahrain Bourse and Bahrain Clear Host Breast Cancer Awareness Event

- Advertisement -

Bahrain Bourse (BHB), a licensed exchange by the Central Bank of Bahrain, and its fully-owned subsidiary Bahrain Clear recently organized an awareness session on Breast Cancer for their employees to mark the Breast Cancer Awareness held during the month of October.

The session was conducted by Dr. Hala Saeed Habib, Consultant Oncologist from Bahrain Specialist Hospital. The session featured information on women’s health at various phases of life, and educated female employees on the adoption of health-promoting activities, and provided recommendations to raise awareness of breast cancer. The session also highlighted the disease’s symptoms, treatment options, and concrete preventative steps that participants may take as a precaution. Furthermore, the session also stressed the significance of frequent breast cancer screenings and check-ups for early diagnosis.

In response to this effort, Hamad Abulfateh, Senior Director of Administration Affairs & Human Resources, stated, ”At Bahrain Bourse, we are committed to the health and well-being of our employees, in line with our core values of nurturing our workforce. In response to the growing prevalence of breast cancer in our region, we are taking proactive steps to spread awareness of the importance of regular screening and early detection, and to implement programs that specifically target women’s health and wellness.”