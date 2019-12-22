Sunday, December 22, 2019
Interview with Dr Shaikha Eshaa bint Mohammed Al Khalifa

Bahrain in the AI World, Interview with Dr. Shaikha Eshaa bint Mohammed Al Khalifa

The Kingdom’s success stories are getting boundless over the days. Dr Shaikha Eshaa bint Mohammed Al Khalifa, Founder and chief executive of the software company SayG, has elevated the position of Bahrain in the AI world  by receiving  US patent for a new software that can be used to sort and present digital information in a more effective manner.

In an exclusive interview with Bahrain This Week, Dr Shaikha Eshaa bint Mohammed Al Khalifa details how the Kingdom has supported her research to develop the mathematical solution to all Internet-based problems.

You have played a major role in elevating Bahrain’s position in the AI world. Can you detail your innovation for our readers?

The US patent is based on the research that I did while at the University of Bahrain. When I started the research, I stumbled upon some issues faced by the research scholars. I kept on working on solving these issues and that led to this invention. That was the path to the patent.

This mathematical invention is a machine learning algorithm. It is like a matrix where you multiply parts of it in a specific way and eventually the matrix stabilizes. No matter how
many times you multiply again, you do not get different numbers. The way that the multiplication happens is inside the matrix.

It is complex. It’s not a sorting algorithm. It is an algorithm that takes inputs, learns, and then produces useful information that people can use.

What major groundworks did you do to develop the mathematical solution?

Mathematical solutions are almost impossible to patent because math is a public domain and a mathematical calculation involves different ways to arrive at a solution.

I specialized in computer science, AI, and then cognitive science. Cognitive science enabled me to focus how humans’thought processes influence their behaviour and to accordingly design systems for human interaction.

I started this research after obtaining my PhD, which was around 2004. I was not looking for an invention at that time, but trying to understand how people think and accordingly code something in AI. It took me many years until I discovered a possible solution. The actual work on the mathematics took at least five to six years.

It is a mathematical AI solution, but not in the normal neural net sense.

Have you faced any challenges during the research?

It was more like people advising me not to pursue it, because of the rigorous effort. They were sincere in their advice.

It happened when I wanted the US patent because it was the most challenging. I wanted US patent because, if you get a computer internet patent from the US, it covers the world. I kept on trying until I managed to find my patent lawyer, who accepted the idea and allowed me half an hour to present my case through the telephone.

He soon called back and said “Thank you very much for presenting it to us and we would like to represent you on this.” I travelled to US for the interview and explained my invention. They loved the idea, but Ethan, my lawyer, said, “I’m going to tell you, it’s going to be a fight.”

A lot of these patents don’t get accepted in the first round, but ours got through in the first round.

From where did you take the necessary support for your research?

I had a lot of support from my husband and children. Their moral support is invaluable and the most encouraging for me in achieving this.

Tell us about your role as the Founder & CEO of SayG?

Basically, I’m an academician with 18 years of experience. I’m a professor and worked at UoB for many years. I became advisor to the president for the last four years.

After that, I wanted to start my own little project. So I started SayG, which has many different meanings for me and means ‘Truth’ in Arabic/ Bahraini accent. SayG also means say G where G stands for God.

SayG started as a small company and it’s growing very rapidly now. We basically do development in a full range where we solve problems. We solve problems anywhere from AI to software problems to developing full systems and developing something like a POS, like an ERP to AI issues. We’re not a startup that has one idea and is trying to sell it to the world. We work along different verticles where one is where the world tells us what their problems are and from there think of a solution.

One of these solutions that I’m proud of is when we got a proposal from a society that helps battered women. It’s called the WCCI. We were requested to develop an app that can be downloaded on to phones and it can link to different services.

So for us there was a technical challenge of linking the app directly to other apps without showing the person who downloads the app, any financial information of the main account holder, but still allowing them to authorize payments to certain other apps. So this did not exist before and we had to think of a solution to establish the app for them.

You are the first Bahraini woman to receive US patent for a computer programme. To whom you dedicate this great achievement?

Well, to my country, of course! I love my country immensely.

How has the Kingdom supported and acknowledged your great achievement?

This is a friendly nation. Everyone you talked to, they want to support you, to encourage you, and to give you knowledge and information. The people of Bahrain are very nice and they really help if they feel as someone’s sincere and working on something.

As for the leadership, they left me speechless because I got an award without even applying for anything. They recognize and realize that I was working on something, they saw that I published a patent so they gave me an award. The Supreme council for women under the leadership of H.R.H Princess Sabeeka Bint Ibrahim Al-Khalifa care about and encourage hard working people wherever they are.

What’s the best part of doing research in the future sciences?

Research is a way of satisfying the desire to learn more. Ever since I was born, I grew up with strange love to learn and always do ask and answer questions that nobody else can answer.  I was frustrated when I was young that everything I was thinking about, someone else had thought about it before. This is why I’m asking for people to bring us difficult projects because I want to solve them and to see solutions. You feel good when you’re contributing something to society.

What’s your next mission in this field?

Im working on another patent currently. It’s different from the first one. My first patent took a very very long time to do and still the projects based upon it haven’t materialized yet. It’s a long process, but it’s worth the effort as it leaves a mark.

What’s your message to the Bahraini youth?

It’s for not just Bahraini, but youth in general. When you face challenges, don’t run away. If you run away, you will never know if you can make it or not.

The atmosphere in Bahrain is an encouraging atmosphere. Our society is so friendly. It tolerates everyone. So follow your dreams.

Previous articleVIVA Bahrain rebrands as stc Bahrain
Next article“Dive into the Jurassic” Makes its First Stop at Bahrain National Museum

RELATED ARTICLES

Spotlight

SWEET SUCCESS! Interview with Abdul Majeed Theruvath, Director of Jamal Showaiter Sweets

The saying that great things have small beginnings seem to really fit the life of serial entrepreneur Abdul Majeed Theruvath, the Managing Director of...
Read more
Spotlight

Leading the Legacy of Diversified Business, Interview with Mr. Faisal Alireza

Mr. Faisal Alireza, Chairman of Global Travels is a prominent figure in the business community in Bahrain. Hailing from the Alireza family, understanding and...
Read more
Spotlight

Leading Legacy in Bahrain’s HealthCare, Interview with Dr. George Cherian, American Mission Hospital

American Mission Hospital (AMH) is a leading icon in Bahrain’s healthcare for over a century. Since its inception, AMH has been providing supreme quality...
Read more
Spotlight

The Speed Race of Success: Exclusive Interview with Dania Akeel

Saudi Women are making news with great achievements on these days. Dania Akeel is the first Saudi woman to receive the Speed Bikes Competition...
Read more
Spotlight

Hamza Kooheji, a pioneer and star for MMA in Bahrain

Aptly nicknamed "The Pride of Bahrain", Hamza Kooheji has been one of the stalwarts of the Kingdom around the world since he first made...
Read more
Spotlight

Monumental Growth: Banagas, Interview with Dr. Shaikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Khalifa

Bahrain's meteoric rise in the global stage has been due to the perseverance of its Leadership acting through many stalwart senior executives. One of...
Read more

MOST READ

Taqyeem Committee reviews government service center evaluation and discusses ways of improving performance

PR This Week
Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) Chief Executive Officer Mohammed Ali AlQaed chaired a Government Service Centre Evaluation Committee (Taqyeem) meeting, which reviewed the evaluation...
Read more
PR This Week

Visit Truly Asia Malaysia 2020

Embassy of Malaysia in Bahrain hosted an event to present “Visit Truly Asia Malaysia 2020” to travel agencies, airline companies and media in Bahrain. ...
PR This Week

VIVA Bahrain rebrands as stc Bahrain

VIVA Bahrain today announced change of its corporate identity to stc Bahrain. As a world-class digital leader providing innovative services and platforms to customers...
Tech

Apple open-sources HomeKit tools to speed up smart home push

Apple is open-sourcing some of its smart home tools to “accelerate the development” of the new smart home standard announced by industry leaders ....
PR This Week

Batelco Celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

Batelco held a special celebration for all its employees on the occasion of the Kingdom of Bahrain’s National Day at the Company's headquarters in...
PR This Week

Gulf Air Achieves Total Bahrainisation for Second Officer Pilots

Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, is proud to announce that it has achieved 100% Bahrainisation for its second officer...
Yoga

Anandamaya Kosha

As per yogic philosophy the fifth of the five layers, or sheaths, of the body, referred to as the pancha koshas, is known as...
Spotlight

Bahrain in the AI World, Interview with Dr. Shaikha Eshaa bint Mohammed Al Khalifa

The Kingdom’s success stories are getting boundless over the days. Dr Shaikha Eshaa bint Mohammed Al Khalifa, Founder and chief executive of the software...
Beauty

Hydrate your Skin

Your skin becomes dehydrated over time due to various reasons. Here are some tips to achieve hydrated skin. Exfoliation is a necessary step to maintain...
iGA

Submit Your Sanitary Connections Request on Bahrain.bh

If you’re a property owner, you’ll be happy to know that the process of applying for sanitary connections is now much easier than before:...
PR This Week

iGA Celebrates Bahrain National Day

As part of the Kingdom of Bahrain’s National Day celebrations, the Information & eGovernment Authority (iGA) celebrated the founding anniversary of the modern state...
PR This Week

BTEA Welcomes Two Cruise Ships MSC Bellisima and AIDAprima

The Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA) announced the arrival of two cruise ships MSC Bellisima and AIDAprima on December 11th, carrying more than...
PR This Week

Almoayyed Inter-Departmental Cricket Tournament

The first ever Almoayyed Inter-Departmental Cricket Tournament was held on Friday, 6th December 2019 at the Golden Eagle Health Club (Gulf Air Club) in...
PR This Week

Three Brave Model Mothers honoured by RCO

A ceremony honouring award-winning model mothers was held under the patronage of Representative of His Majesty the King for Charity Work and Royal Charity...
Entrepreneurial Journey

A Diamond in the Dark has no Value by Dhananjay Mahadev Datar

Our Al Adil Trading Company was flourishing and getting acknowledgement in the GCC region. Despite being the Managing Director of a successful company, I...
© GO ALIVE MEDIA
MORE STORIES
Apple introduces HomeKit

Apple open-sources HomeKit tools to speed up smart home push

Goodyear triumphs at Bahrain International Circuit

Goodyear continues its stellar comeback to International Sportscar racing at the...

Al Zayani Investments dives into Costa Coffee

Al Zayani Investments enters in to the Food and Beverage Industry...

Sanitary Connections Request

Submit Your Sanitary Connections Request on Bahrain.bh