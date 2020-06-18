Batelco Launches Cloud Unified Communications

Batelco, the leading digital solutions provider in Bahrain announced the launch of its latest digital enterprise solution, Batelco Cloud Unified Communications, which is set to provide enterprise customers with access to communication, collaboration and productivity capabilities without the need for investing in costly equipment.

Batelco’s Unified Cloud Solution will provide enterprise customers with the opportunity to benefit from a wide range of features including business instant messaging, voice and video calls, conferencing, as well as many other collaboration tools. The solution also offers customers the convenience of switching in real-time between different devices effortlessly from any location and is characterised by ease of use, reliability and flexibility.

Commenting on the launch, Abderrahmane Mounir, Batelco GM Enterprise said, “We are pleased to be launching this innovative new solution through which we aim to support the advancement of the local telecommunications industry. Cloud Unified Communications is part of Batelco’s digital communications product portfolio introduced for our enterprise customers and enabling us to support their digital transformation journey.”

“Batelco is providing the tools to fit the modern and agile work style, helping users who are constantly on the go and working remotely from any location to be more flexible, as their office is with them wherever they go. We believe that it’s the perfect time to launch this product as it meets all of these requirements,” he added.

The newly launched solution will be hosted in Batelco’s private cloud from which customers will be able to access all Unified Communications capabilities, thereby reducing maintenance and operational costs and increasing efficiency for Batelco customers.

Batelco continuously strives to introduce the latest telecom and digital solutions in the Kingdom that will not only add value to customers’ experience, but also contribute towards the efficiency of the customers’ businesses.