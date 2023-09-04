BBK’s “Grow” program: nurturing talent in the banking sector by training 20 promising individuals

- Advertisement -

Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait (BBK), Bahrain’s pioneer in retail and commercial banking, welcomed the first cohort of its latest program on Sunday which aims to enhance the skills and competencies of Bahraini university graduates aspiring to pursue careers within the banking industry.

“Grow,” is designed to train 20 candidates, divided between both male and female participants, which have been selected to take part in a comprehensive six-month training program. The course includes a specialized two-week training module hosted at the Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) and encompasses a wide range of subjects, including financial analysis, risk management, banking technology, marketing, operations, information security, anti-money laundering, and other topics pertinent to banking operations and services.

BBK also offers participants internal training opportunities, capitalizing on the bank’s strategic projects and drawing from the experience of its employees across diverse fields. This approach aims to enhance their skills and practical abilities through workshops conducted by a specialized team of qualified trainers and experts. The goal is to nurture their skills and facilitate their entry into the banking sector.

On the induction day, Mr. Hassaan Burshaid, Chief Human Resources and Administration Officer at BBK, stated, “This training program reflects the Bank’s commitment to community development and its support for local talent which aligns with our Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) framework. It provides young Bahrainis with the opportunity to gain the skills and practical experience.”

- Advertisement -

“We achieve this by offering training and development opportunities, familiarizing them with banking operations, and preparing them for roles within the Bahraini banking and financial sector. This aligns with the Bank’s objectives to strengthen and cultivate the capabilities of our local talents to meet labor market demands.”