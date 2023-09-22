Khaleeji graduated the first batch of participants from its “Banking Gateway” training program

- Advertisement -

Khaleeji Bank, one of the leading Islamic Banks in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has recently announced the graduation of the first batch of its exclusive training program “Banking Gateway” that was launched by the bank earlier this year, with the aim of arming those newly joining the labour market with the experience and skills necessary to adapt to the work requirements in the banking sector.

The “Banking Gateway” initiative embodies KHALEEJI’s proactive approach and keenness to lead, presenting projects and initiatives aimed at supporting the development of the financial sector in the Kingdom and advancing it towards broader horizons of success, by providing it with qualified national cadres capable of positively contributing to the sector.

The program offers a unique six-month experience, providing participants with a deeper understanding of various departments and operations within the banking industry. It is designed to empower fresh graduates with the knowledge and skills required to thrive in the dynamic world of banking that witnesses growing changes daily, especially with the increasing reliance on Fintech.

Commenting on the occasion, Ms. Fatima Ahmed Al Bin Ali, Head of Human Resources, stated “The Banking Gateway program represents KHALEEJI’s commitment to nurturing young talents, supporting their professional growth, and creating opportunities for achieving their ambitions by offering a complete and immersive experience of banking operations. The program enables participants to work alongside industry experts, gaining invaluable insights and hands-on experiences in areas such as Retail & Corporate Banking, Treasury & Investment Services, Risk Management, Shari’a Supervision, and more.”

Ms. Al Bin Ali further added: “The Banking Gateway program is in line with KHALEEJI’s tireless efforts to contribute to achieving SDGs, its commitment to social responsibility, developing Bahrain’s economy, and achieving the ambitions of our clients and partners. We look forward to witnessing the impact that the knowledge, experiences, and skills gained through the program will have on the participants’ capabilities, in light of our firm determination to continue this pioneering initiative.”

