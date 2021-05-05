BIC Fitness on Track Batelco Ramadan Special continues for runners and cyclists on Friday

Bahrain International Circuit (BIC) continues its widely popular Fitness on Track Batelco Ramadan Special, with runners and cyclists of all ages invited to take part.

- Advertisement -

BIC’s Fitness on Track is an extensive programme for those looking to maintain or improve their physical fitness. The first three events are being held during Ramadan, with entry permitted to COVID-19 vaccinated and recovered individuals.

This week’s event takes place on May 7 between 5.30pm and 8.30pm at “The Home of Motorsport in the Middle East” in Sakhir. A beautiful backdrop of the sun setting in the distance can be enjoyed during this period.

After the sun goes down, those on site will be able to marvel at the iconic Sakhir Tower, which will be brilliantly lit with its all-new façade that made its global debut at the Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix 2021 last March.

The Fitness on Track activity is dedicated to offering cyclists and runners an opportunity to train or simply casually exercise within a safe and controlled environment at Bahrain’s world-renowned F1 circuit.

The cycling and running take place on separate track layouts, with cyclists able to ride their bikes along BIC’s 3.543-kilometre Outer Track, and runners and walkers utilising the 2.554km Inner Track. There is also a dedicated area for children’s cycling.

Facilities provided on site include food and beverage trucks available from sunset onwards, water stations kindly provided by Arwa, and a prayer area.

Over the past two weeks, a large number of participants turned up at BIC to take part in the programme. Among them were many families who were able to enjoy the experience while getting a good workout in the process.

To ensure the safety of all participants, entry is restricted to vaccinated or COVID-19 recovered people only, as shown by the green badge on the BeAware app. Children under 18 may attend when accompanied by a qualifying adult. Each individual attending must also fill in the online health declaration sent in advance of the event.

All those wishing to take part must pre-register and pay in advance on BIC’s official website bahraingp.com. The cost to take part is BD2 for cyclists and BD1 for runners. Those under the age of 12 can participate for free if accompanied by a paying adult.

The Ramadan Special events are being sponsored by Batelco and also supported by Agility and American Express.

For more information on BIC’s Fitness on Track programme, visit bahraingp.com.