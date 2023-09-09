BRAVE CF, Bahrain’s premier MMA organization, breaks the world record for hosting events in most countries

- Advertisement -

Founded under the vision of His Highness Shaikh Khaled bin Hamad Al Khalifa, BRAVE Combat Federation has officially entered the record books by achieving a historic number in its latest event. BRAVE CF 74, which took place last September 7, in Nantes, turned France into the 29th nation to host a BRAVE CF show. It is a world record in mixed martial arts, the first and only organization to achieve this number.

From BRAVE CF 1, back in September of 2016, BRAVE Combat Federation’s ethos has always been to travel around the world and create a global ecosystem to include all nations and communities. Born in the Kingdom of Bahrain, the organization now has the largest market share in Europe and Asia and has also become the number one sports media property in the Middle East. More than that, BRAVE CF has transformed itself into the most global promotion in mixed martial arts and has now officially broken the world record for most countries visited by an MMA company, in a proud moment for Bahraini sports and for the Kingdom as well.

Between 2016 and 2017 BRAVE CF has hosted events in Bahrain, Brazil, UAE, India, Kazakhstan, and Mexico, showcasing its international calling in its first full year of operations.

In 2018, the most global organization in mixed martial arts followed up by travelling to 12 countries in 12 events. This included inaugurating its brand in Jordan, Indonesia, Pakistan, and Colombia, as well as making history in Morocco by becoming the first global organization to host a show in Africa, and organizing its first event in Europe, in June of 2018, in Northern Ireland. BRAVE CF ended that year with three amazing shows in South Africa, India, and Saudi Arabia.

The next few years saw BRAVE CF continue its rapid expansion worldwide, with debut shows in the Philippines, England, Romania, Kyrgyzstan, Slovenia, and Sweden.

In 2021, the organization focused on the development of mixed martial arts in Europe, hosting shows in Russia, Belarus, Italy, Poland, and Serbia, as well as returning for special fight nights in Bahrain and Kazakhstan. In 2022, BRAVE CF continued to expand, going for its first event in Far East Asia, hosting a fight night in South Korea, and returning to Europe for its first show in Germany.

Throughout the current year, BRAVE CF has returned to Serbia, Slovenia, Bahrain, and Colombia, and has now broken the world record with its first-ever show in France, a milestone that no other organization has achieved in the industry today and puts BRAVE CF firmly as the most global promotion in mixed martial arts.